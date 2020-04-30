Difference between revisions of "Africa Albida Toursm"

The 19th annual [[Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit]] (VFAPU) Golf Day at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club on ''' 20 September 2019 ''' raised US$17, 852. ''' Africa Albida Tourism ''' (AAT), - who coordinated and hosted the tournament - chief executive [[ Ross Kennedy ]] said the success of the VFAPU Golf Day was yet another example of the incredible strength and character of our community in the midst of a very tough economy. <br/>

The 19th annual [[Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit]] (VFAPU) Golf Day at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club on 20 September 2019 raised US$17, 852. [[ Africa Albida Tourism ]] (AAT), - who coordinated and hosted the tournament - chief executive Ross Kennedy said the success of the VFAPU Golf Day was yet another example of the incredible strength and character of our community in the midst of a very tough economy. <br/>

[[VFAPU]] head of operations [[Charles Brightman]] thanked everyone involved, saying the funds raised annually at this tournament were vital to covering the unit’s operational costs. VFAPU’s 17 scouts, who tackle all forms of poaching in the Victoria Falls region, have arrested 792 serious poachers since the unit was established in 1999. The unit, which works closely with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and the Zimbabwe Republic Police, has also removed nearly 22 500 wire snares from its operational area, and rescued 243 mammals injured by snares.