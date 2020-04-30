Difference between revisions of "Africa Albida Toursm"

The 19th annual [[Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit]] (VFAPU) Golf Day at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club on '''20 September 2019''' raised US$17, 852. '''Africa Albida Tourism''' (AAT), - who coordinated and hosted the tournament - chief executive [[Ross Kennedy]] said the success of the VFAPU Golf Day was yet another example of the incredible strength and character of our community in the midst of a very tough economy. <br/>

