Difference between revisions of "Africa Sun"

− ==Organisation Structure==

− Four divisions;

− * City and Country Hotels,

− * Resort Hotels,

− * The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited

− * Sun Leisure division, which comprises Sun Leisure Tours and Sun Casinos

− 2020 – [[Ed Shangwa]], African Sun Limited Managing Director, Chairperson of IHG (International Hotels Group) Owners Association-Africa.

− The group spun off from Delta Corporation in 2003 with [[Shingi Munyeza]] as CEO.

− In January 2015, the company sold its hotels in Ghana and Nigeria, and announced in 2016 its withdrawal from regional operations to focus on its domestic market.

− In March 2015, [[Shingi Munyeza]] left and [[E.T Shangwa]] became the CEO.

− In July 2016, African Sun bought 2,050 m2 of the Harare Gardens to extend the Crowne Plaza Momomotapa Hotel, which was in negotiation since 2010.

− In October 2017, Brainworks, African Sun's holding company, was introduced on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the first Zimbabwe-based company to be indexed on the South African stock exchange.

− In July 2018, [[Herbert Nkala]] stepped down, and [[Alex Makamure]] was appointed new chairman of the board.

