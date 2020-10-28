Difference between revisions of "Africa Sun"

|
|
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
==Offers== |
|−
The group’s portfolio includes: |
|−
* The Victoria Falls Hotel, |
|−
* Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, |
|−
* The Kingdom at Victoria Falls, |
|−
* [[Caribbea Bay]] Resort, |
|−
* [[Great Zimbabwe Hotel]], |
|−
* Hwange Safari Lodge, |
|−
* Holiday Inn Harare, |
|−
* Holiday Inn Bulawayo, |
|−
* Holiday Inn Mutare, |
|−
* Troutbeck Resort, |
|−
* Monomotapa Hotel, |
|
|
|−
* Sun Casinos (Harare Sun Casino & Makasa Sun Casino) |
|−
* Sun Leisure Tours. |
|−
|
|−
==Further Reading== |
|−
<ref name="Advertising supplement to the Zimbabwe Independent October 16 To 22, 2020"> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/ Advertising supplement to the Zimbabwe Independent October 16 To 22, 2020], “The Zimbabwe Independent”, Published: 16 to 22 October 2020, Retrieved: 19 October 2020''</ref> |
|−
|
|−
<atricasunhotels="Web Site"> [https://www.africansunhotels.com/ Web Site], ''African Sun Hotels Website'', Retrieved: 26 October 2020''<ref> |
|−
|
|−
<Wikipedia="African Sun"> [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/African_Sun Wikipedia - Afrcan Sun], ''Wikipedia'', Retrieved: 26 October 2020''<ref> |
|
|
|
[[Category:Tourism]]
|
[[Category:Tourism]]
|
[[Category:Hotels]]
|
[[Category:Hotels]]
|
[[Category:Travel]]
|
[[Category:Travel]]