Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Africa Sun"

Page Discussion
Tag: Replaced
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
==Offers==
 
The group’s portfolio includes:
 
* The Victoria Falls Hotel,
 
* Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre,
 
* The Kingdom at Victoria Falls,
 
* [[Caribbea Bay]] Resort,
 
* [[Great Zimbabwe Hotel]],
 
* Hwange Safari Lodge,
 
* Holiday Inn Harare,
 
* Holiday Inn Bulawayo,
 
* Holiday Inn Mutare,
 
* Troutbeck Resort,
 
* Monomotapa Hotel,
 
  
* Sun Casinos (Harare Sun Casino & Makasa Sun Casino)
 
* Sun Leisure Tours.
 
 
==Further Reading==
 
<ref name="Advertising supplement to the Zimbabwe Independent October 16 To 22, 2020"> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/  Advertising supplement to the Zimbabwe Independent October 16 To 22, 2020], “The Zimbabwe Independent”, Published: 16 to 22 October 2020, Retrieved: 19 October 2020''</ref>
 
 
<atricasunhotels="Web Site"> [https://www.africansunhotels.com/  Web Site], ''African Sun Hotels Website'', Retrieved: 26 October 2020''<ref>
 
 
<Wikipedia="African Sun"> [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/African_Sun  Wikipedia - Afrcan Sun], ''Wikipedia'', Retrieved: 26 October 2020''<ref>
 
  
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
 
[[Category:Hotels]]
 
[[Category:Hotels]]
 
[[Category:Travel]]
 
[[Category:Travel]]

Latest revision as of 06:09, 28 October 2020

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Africa_Sun&oldid=94288"