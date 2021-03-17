Difference between revisions of "African Export-Import Bank"

Pindula

(Created page with "'''African Export-Import Bank''' (Afreximbank) Afrezimbank is mentioned on p31 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.")
 
 
<blockquote> '''Afreximbank''' President [[Benedict Oramah]] is reportedly closely linked to [[Alexander Zingman]], (The Anchor. ''The Diamond Heist from Harare to Minsk''. 1 July 2020.) a Belarussian businessman whom [[Mnangagwa]] appointed as Honorary Consul to Belarus. (Sasa, M. ''Zim opens Honorary Consul in Belarus''. The Herald, 17 January 2019) </blockquote>
[[Category:Banks]]
[[Category:Financial institutions]]

Afrezimbank is mentioned on p31 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.

Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah is reportedly closely linked to Alexander Zingman, (The Anchor. The Diamond Heist from Harare to Minsk. 1 July 2020.) a Belarussian businessman whom Mnangagwa appointed as Honorary Consul to Belarus. (Sasa, M. Zim opens Honorary Consul in Belarus. The Herald, 17 January 2019)

