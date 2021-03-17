Difference between revisions of "African Export-Import Bank"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''African Export-Import Bank''' (Afreximbank) Afrezimbank is mentioned on p31 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
Afrezimbank is mentioned on p31 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.
Afrezimbank is mentioned on p31 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 08:29, 17 March 2021
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)
Afrezimbank is mentioned on p31 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.
Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah is reportedly closely linked to Alexander Zingman, (The Anchor. The Diamond Heist from Harare to Minsk. 1 July 2020.) a Belarussian businessman whom Mnangagwa appointed as Honorary Consul to Belarus. (Sasa, M. Zim opens Honorary Consul in Belarus. The Herald, 17 January 2019)