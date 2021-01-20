Difference between revisions of "African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology"

AiBST was founded in ''' 2002 ''' by Professor [[Collen Masimirembwa]]. Its initial activities were the organisation of courses on the science and technology of drug discovery and development. The first course was in Cape Town (South Africa) in 2002 and focused on ADMET for drug discovery. The second one was in Nairobi (Kenya) in 2003 focusing on Pharmacogenetics of Drug Metabolism.

It is on the list of [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].

The African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AiBST) is a research and education institute with a mission to discover, develop and deploy innovative healthcare solutions for Africa. Combining postgraduate education and biomedical R&D is enabling AiBST to operate in an environment which still requires capacity and capability building with respect to skilled manpower and research infrastructure,whilst conducting translational research to deliver on medical products and services that address Africa’s healthcare challenges.[1]

Background

AiBST was founded in 2002 by Professor Collen Masimirembwa. Its initial activities were the organisation of courses on the science and technology of drug discovery and development. The first course was in Cape Town (South Africa) in 2002 and focused on ADMET for drug discovery. The second one was in Nairobi (Kenya) in 2003 focusing on Pharmacogenetics of Drug Metabolism.

Vision

Provision of Life Transforming Healthcare Solutions for Africa

Team

Professor Collen Masimirembwa - President and Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Justen Manasa - Head Diagnostics

Mr. Egias Musundire - Finance Officer

Mrs Geoginah Nyabadza - Head Clinical Trials

Dr. Roslyn Thelingwani - DMPK & BAC and Head of Forensic Science

Products and Services

Postgraduate Education and Training

A 6 months Postgraduate Biomedical Technology Certificate Training starting in February 2019.

School tours. – This is for High schools and Universities, who will be having tours in the AiBST Laboratories.

Molecular Diagnostics

Newborn Screening

HIV Drug Resistance

HPV ( Human Papillomavirus) sub-typing

Forensic Science

DNA Paternity Testing

DNA Estate Planning

Disaster Victim Identification

Forensic Toxicology

Research and Development

Training

Postgraduate Biomedical Technology Certificate Program

African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AiBST) signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) and Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital to lay a ground work for the establishment of a medical school. The tripartite agreement will result in the establishment of the School of Health Sciences and Technology which will offer medical research, medical science and technology students while producing medical doctors, health technologists and technicians.

AiBST Chief Executive Professor Collen Masimirembwa, CUT Vice Chancellor Professor David Simbi and Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital Superintendent Doctor Collet Mawire signed the MOU. Professor Masimirembwa said the combination will assist in transforming the health sector. MOU coincided with the graduation of the first intake of Postgraduate Certificate in Biomedical Laboratory Scientists marking the beginning of the School of Health Sciences.

