Pindula

Difference between revisions of "African Painted Dog"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Do you mean: * the former Wild Dog. See Facts on Zimbabwe Animals. {{#seo: |title=African Painted Dog |title_mode=replace |keywords=wildlife,wild dog,travel,tourism,...")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
Do you mean:
 
Do you mean:
 
* the former Wild Dog. See [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]].
 
* the former Wild Dog. See [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]].
 
+
[[File:African Wild Dog.jpg|thumb|African Painted Dog]]
 +
* [[
  
  
Line 12: Line 13:
 
|keywords=wildlife,wild dog,travel,tourism,nature
 
|keywords=wildlife,wild dog,travel,tourism,nature
 
|description= Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
 
|description= Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=African Wild Dog.jpg
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
 
[[Category:Tourism]]
[[Category:wildlife]]
+
[[Category:Wildlife]]

Revision as of 18:10, 2 November 2021

Do you mean:

African Painted Dog
  • [[
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=African_Painted_Dog&oldid=111819"