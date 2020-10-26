Difference between revisions of "African Sun"
| website = {{url |http://www.africansunhotels.com}}
}}
'''African SunLimited''' is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as [[Holiday Inn]], [[Great Zimbabwe Hotel]], and the [[Victoria Falls Hotel]], as well as casinos - [[Harare Sun Casino]] and the [[Makasa Sun Casino]] at The Kingdom at [[Victoria Falls]]. The company is a subsidiary of [[Brainworks Capital | Brainworks Capital Management]].
==Background==
==Divisions==
===Hotels Under Management===
*Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited,
**[[Elephant Hills Resort]]
**[[The Kingdom]] at Victoria Falls
Type
|Listed Company
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Founded
|1968
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Edwin Shangwa (Managing Director), Herbert Nkala (Chairman)
|Products
|Hotels, Casinos
|Website
|www
African Sun Limited is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as Holiday Inn, Great Zimbabwe Hotel, and the Victoria Falls Hotel, as well as casinos - Harare Sun Casino and the Makasa Sun Casino at The Kingdom at Victoria Falls. The company is a subsidiary of Brainworks Capital Management.
Background
African Sun was founded in 1968 and was then known as Zimbabwe Sun. It was a subsidiary of Delta Corporation until 2001 following the demerger of Pelhams, Zimsun, and OK Zimbabwe. [1] It changed its name to African Sun Limited in May 2008.[2]
Divisions
Hotels Under Management
- Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited,
- Elephant Hills Resort
- The Kingdom at Victoria Falls
- Hwange Safari Lodge
- Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga.
- Monomotapa Harare
Hotels Under Franchise
Own Hotels
- Great Zimbabwe Hotel in Masvingo
- The Caribbea Bay Resort in Kariba
Joint Ownership
- Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership - African Sun jointly operates this hotel with Meikles Hospitality.
- Blue Swallow in Nyanga
- Kingfisher Cabanas in Kariba
Casinos
- Harare Sun Casino
- Makasa Sun Casino
References
- ↑ Delta Corporation, IDE JETRO, Retrieved: 14 June 2018
- ↑ Company Overview of African Sun Limited, Bloomberg, Retrieved:14 June 2018