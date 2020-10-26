Difference between revisions of "African Sun"

Pindula

+
'''[[African Sun]] Limited''' is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as [[Holiday Inn]], [[Great Zimbabwe Hotel]], and the [[Victoria Falls Hotel]], as well as casinos - [[Harare Sun Casino]] and the [[Makasa Sun Casino]] at The Kingdom at [[Victoria Falls]]. The company is a subsidiary of [[Brainworks Capital | Brainworks Capital Management]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 26: Line 26:
 
==Divisions==
 
==Divisions==
 
===Hotels Under Management===
 
===Hotels Under Management===
*Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited, a
+
*Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited,  
 
**[[Elephant Hills Resort]]
 
**[[Elephant Hills Resort]]
 
**[[The Kingdom]] at Victoria Falls
 
**[[The Kingdom]] at Victoria Falls

African Sun Limited is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as Holiday Inn, Great Zimbabwe Hotel, and the Victoria Falls Hotel, as well as casinos - Harare Sun Casino and the Makasa Sun Casino at The Kingdom at Victoria Falls. The company is a subsidiary of Brainworks Capital Management.

Background

African Sun was founded in 1968 and was then known as Zimbabwe Sun. It was a subsidiary of Delta Corporation until 2001 following the demerger of Pelhams, Zimsun, and OK Zimbabwe. [1] It changed its name to African Sun Limited in May 2008.[2]

Divisions

Hotels Under Management

Hotels Under Franchise

Own Hotels

Joint Ownership

  • Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership - African Sun jointly operates this hotel with Meikles Hospitality.

Timeshares

  • Blue Swallow in Nyanga
  • Kingfisher Cabanas in Kariba

Casinos

  • Harare Sun Casino
  • Makasa Sun Casino

References

  1. Delta Corporation, IDE JETRO, Retrieved: 14 June 2018
  2. Company Overview of African Sun Limited, Bloomberg, Retrieved:14 June 2018
