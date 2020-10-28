Difference between revisions of "African Sun"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
Tag: visualeditor-switched
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 16:
|Line 16:
}}
}}
'''[[African Sun]] Limited''' is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as [[Holiday Inn]], [[Great Zimbabwe Hotel]], and the [[Victoria Falls Hotel]], as well as casinos - [[Harare Sun Casino]] and the [[Makasa Sun Casino]] at The Kingdom at [[Victoria Falls]]. The company is a subsidiary of [[Brainworks Capital | Brainworks Capital Management]].
'''[[African Sun]] Limited''' is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as [[Holiday Inn]], [[Great Zimbabwe Hotel]], and the [[Victoria Falls Hotel]], as well as casinos - [[Harare Sun Casino]] and the [[Makasa Sun Casino]] at The Kingdom at [[Victoria Falls]]. The company is a subsidiary of [[Brainworks Capital | Brainworks Capital Management]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Background==
==Background==
Revision as of 05:59, 28 October 2020
Type
|Listed Company
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Founded
|1968
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Edwin Shangwa (Managing Director), Herbert Nkala (Chairman)
|Products
|Hotels, Casinos
|Website
|www
African Sun Limited is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as Holiday Inn, Great Zimbabwe Hotel, and the Victoria Falls Hotel, as well as casinos - Harare Sun Casino and the Makasa Sun Casino at The Kingdom at Victoria Falls. The company is a subsidiary of Brainworks Capital Management.
Contact Details
Head Office
Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park,
Cnr. Norfolk Road/870 Endeavor Crescent,
Harare.
Tel: +263 242 250501, 338232-40
Cell:
Email: sales@africansunhotels.com, hacro@africansunhotels.com.
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/
South Africa
Tel: +27 (0) 100030079, 100030081-85
Email: pacro@africansunhotels.com
Background
African Sun was founded in 1968 and was then known as Zimbabwe Sun. It was a subsidiary of Delta Corporation until 2001 following the demerger of Pelhams, Zimsun, and OK Zimbabwe. [1] It changed its name to African Sun Limited in May 2008.[2]
Divisions
Hotels Under Management
- Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited,
- Elephant Hills Resort
- The Kingdom at Victoria Falls
- Hwange Safari Lodge
- Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga.
- Monomotapa Harare
Hotels Under Franchise
Own Hotels
- Great Zimbabwe Hotel in Masvingo
- The Caribbea Bay Resort in Kariba
Joint Ownership
- Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership - African Sun jointly operates this hotel with Meikles Hospitality.
- Blue Swallow in Nyanga
- Kingfisher Cabanas in Kariba
Casinos
- Harare Sun Casino
- Makasa Sun Casino
References
- ↑ Delta Corporation, IDE JETRO, Retrieved: 14 June 2018
- ↑ Company Overview of African Sun Limited, Bloomberg, Retrieved:14 June 2018