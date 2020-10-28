Difference between revisions of "African Sun"

Pindula

African Sun

'''[[African Sun]] Limited''' is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as [[Holiday Inn]], [[Great Zimbabwe Hotel]], and the [[Victoria Falls Hotel]], as well as casinos - [[Harare Sun Casino]] and the [[Makasa Sun Casino]] at The Kingdom at [[Victoria Falls]]. The company is a subsidiary of [[Brainworks Capital | Brainworks Capital Management]].
==Contact Details==
Head Office <br/>
Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park, <br/>
Cnr. Norfolk Road/870 Endeavor Crescent, <br/>
Harare. <br/>
Tel: +263 242 250501, 338232-40 <br/>
Cell: <br/>
Email: sales@africansunhotels.com, hacro@africansunhotels.com. <br/>
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/ <br/>
South Africa <br/>
Tel: +27 (0) 100030079, 100030081-85 <br/>
Email: pacro@africansunhotels.com <br/>
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==

Type
Listed Company
IndustryHospitality
Founded1968 (1968)
HeadquartersHarare, Zimbabwe
Key people
Edwin Shangwa (Managing Director), Herbert Nkala (Chairman)
ProductsHotels, Casinos
Websitewww.africansunhotels.com

African Sun Limited is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as Holiday Inn, Great Zimbabwe Hotel, and the Victoria Falls Hotel, as well as casinos - Harare Sun Casino and the Makasa Sun Casino at The Kingdom at Victoria Falls. The company is a subsidiary of Brainworks Capital Management.

Contact Details

Head Office
Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park,
Cnr. Norfolk Road/870 Endeavor Crescent,
Harare.
Tel: +263 242 250501, 338232-40
Cell:
Email: sales@africansunhotels.com, hacro@africansunhotels.com.
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/

South Africa
Tel: +27 (0) 100030079, 100030081-85
Email: pacro@africansunhotels.com

Background

African Sun was founded in 1968 and was then known as Zimbabwe Sun. It was a subsidiary of Delta Corporation until 2001 following the demerger of Pelhams, Zimsun, and OK Zimbabwe. [1] It changed its name to African Sun Limited in May 2008.[2]

Divisions

Hotels Under Management

Hotels Under Franchise

Own Hotels

Joint Ownership

  • Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership - African Sun jointly operates this hotel with Meikles Hospitality.

Timeshares

  • Blue Swallow in Nyanga
  • Kingfisher Cabanas in Kariba

Casinos

  • Harare Sun Casino
  • Makasa Sun Casino

References

  1. Delta Corporation, IDE JETRO, Retrieved: 14 June 2018
  2. Company Overview of African Sun Limited, Bloomberg, Retrieved:14 June 2018
