Difference between revisions of "African Sun"

'''[[African Sun]] Limited''' is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as [[Holiday Inn]], [[Great Zimbabwe Hotel]], and the [[Victoria Falls Hotel]], as well as casinos - [[Harare Sun Casino]] and the [[Makasa Sun Casino]] at The Kingdom at [[Victoria Falls]]. The company is a subsidiary of [[Brainworks Capital | Brainworks Capital Management]].

Head Office

Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park,

Cnr. Norfolk Road/870 Endeavor Crescent,

Harare.

Tel: +263 242 250501, 338232-40

Cell:

Email: sales@africansunhotels.com, hacro@africansunhotels.com.

Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/



South Africa

Tel: +27 (0) 100030079, 100030081-85

Email: pacro@africansunhotels.com



Background

African Sun was founded in 1968 and was then known as Zimbabwe Sun. It was a subsidiary of Delta Corporation until 2001 following the demerger of Pelhams, Zimsun, and OK Zimbabwe. [1] It changed its name to African Sun Limited in May 2008.[2]

Divisions

Hotels Under Management

Hotels Under Franchise

Holiday Inn branded hotels in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare.

Own Hotels

Great Zimbabwe Hotel in Masvingo

The Caribbea Bay Resort in Kariba

Joint Ownership

Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership - African Sun jointly operates this hotel with Meikles Hospitality.

Timeshares

Blue Swallow in Nyanga

Kingfisher Cabanas in Kariba

Casinos

Harare Sun Casino

Makasa Sun Casino