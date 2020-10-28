Pindula

Difference between revisions of "African Sun"

Page Discussion
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 38: Line 38:
 
It changed its name to African Sun Limited in May 2008.<ref name="bloomberg">[https://www.bloomberg.com/research/stocks/private/snapshot.asp?privcapId=878805 Company Overview of African Sun Limited], ''Bloomberg, Retrieved:14 June 2018''</ref>
 
It changed its name to African Sun Limited in May 2008.<ref name="bloomberg">[https://www.bloomberg.com/research/stocks/private/snapshot.asp?privcapId=878805 Company Overview of African Sun Limited], ''Bloomberg, Retrieved:14 June 2018''</ref>
  
==Divisions==
+
==Organisation Structure==
===Hotels Under Management===
+
Four divisions;
*Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited,  
+
* City and Country Hotels,  
**[[Elephant Hills Resort]]
+
* Resort Hotels,
**[[The Kingdom]] at Victoria Falls
+
* The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited
**[[Hwange Safari Lodge]]
+
* Sun Leisure division, which comprises Sun Leisure Tours and Sun Casinos
**[[Troutbeck Resort]] in Nyanga.
 
**[[Monomotapa Harare]]
 
  
===Hotels Under Franchise===
+
2020 – [[Ed Shangwa]], African Sun Limited Managing Director, Chairperson of IHG (International Hotels Group) Owners Association-Africa.  
*Holiday Inn branded hotels in [[Harare]], [[Bulawayo]] and [[Mutare]].
 
  
===Own Hotels===
+
The group spun off from Delta Corporation in 2003 with [[Shingi Munyeza]] as CEO.
*Great Zimbabwe Hotel in [[Masvingo]]
+
In January 2015, the company sold its hotels in Ghana and Nigeria, and announced in 2016 its withdrawal from regional operations to focus on its domestic market.
*The [[Caribbea Bay Resort]] in [[Kariba]]
+
In March 2015, [[Shingi Munyeza]] left and [[E.T Shangwa]] became the CEO.
 
+
In July 2016, African Sun bought 2,050 m2 of the Harare Gardens to extend the Crowne Plaza Momomotapa Hotel, which was in negotiation since 2010.
===Joint Ownership===
+
In October 2017, Brainworks, African Sun's holding company, was introduced on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the first Zimbabwe-based company to be indexed on the South African stock exchange.
*Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership - African Sun jointly operates this hotel with [[Meikles | Meikles Hospitality]].
+
In July 2018, [[Herbert Nkala]] stepped down, and [[Alex Makamure]] was appointed new chairman of the board.
 
 
===Timeshares===
 
*Blue Swallow in [[Nyanga]]
 
*Kingfisher Cabanas in Kariba
 
 
 
===Casinos===
 
*Harare Sun Casino
 
*Makasa Sun Casino
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Revision as of 06:02, 28 October 2020

Type
Listed Company
IndustryHospitality
Founded1968 (1968)
HeadquartersHarare, Zimbabwe
Key people
Edwin Shangwa (Managing Director), Herbert Nkala (Chairman)
ProductsHotels, Casinos
Websitewww.africansunhotels.com

African Sun Limited is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as Holiday Inn, Great Zimbabwe Hotel, and the Victoria Falls Hotel, as well as casinos - Harare Sun Casino and the Makasa Sun Casino at The Kingdom at Victoria Falls. The company is a subsidiary of Brainworks Capital Management.

Contact Details

Head Office
Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park,
Cnr. Norfolk Road/870 Endeavor Crescent,
Harare.
Tel: +263 242 250501, 338232-40
Cell:
Email: sales@africansunhotels.com, hacro@africansunhotels.com.
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/

South Africa
Tel: +27 (0) 100030079, 100030081-85
Email: pacro@africansunhotels.com

Background

African Sun was founded in 1968 and was then known as Zimbabwe Sun. It was a subsidiary of Delta Corporation until 2001 following the demerger of Pelhams, Zimsun, and OK Zimbabwe. [1] It changed its name to African Sun Limited in May 2008.[2]

Organisation Structure

Four divisions;

  • City and Country Hotels,
  • Resort Hotels,
  • The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited
  • Sun Leisure division, which comprises Sun Leisure Tours and Sun Casinos

2020 – Ed Shangwa, African Sun Limited Managing Director, Chairperson of IHG (International Hotels Group) Owners Association-Africa.

The group spun off from Delta Corporation in 2003 with Shingi Munyeza as CEO. In January 2015, the company sold its hotels in Ghana and Nigeria, and announced in 2016 its withdrawal from regional operations to focus on its domestic market. In March 2015, Shingi Munyeza left and E.T Shangwa became the CEO. In July 2016, African Sun bought 2,050 m2 of the Harare Gardens to extend the Crowne Plaza Momomotapa Hotel, which was in negotiation since 2010. In October 2017, Brainworks, African Sun's holding company, was introduced on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the first Zimbabwe-based company to be indexed on the South African stock exchange. In July 2018, Herbert Nkala stepped down, and Alex Makamure was appointed new chairman of the board.

References

  1. Delta Corporation, IDE JETRO, Retrieved: 14 June 2018
  2. Company Overview of African Sun Limited, Bloomberg, Retrieved:14 June 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=African_Sun&oldid=94282"