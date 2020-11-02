Difference between revisions of "African Sun"

African Sun Limited is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as Holiday Inn, Great Zimbabwe Hotel, and the Victoria Falls Hotel, as well as casinos - Harare Sun Casino and the Makasa Sun Casino at The Kingdom at Victoria Falls. The company is a subsidiary of Brainworks Capital Management.

Head Office

Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park,

Cnr. Norfolk Road/870 Endeavor Crescent,

Harare.

Tel: +263 242 250501, 338232-40

Cell:

Email: sales@africansunhotels.com, hacro@africansunhotels.com.

Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/



South Africa

Tel: +27 (0) 100030079, 100030081-85

Email: pacro@africansunhotels.com



Background

African Sun was founded in 1968 and was then known as Zimbabwe Sun. It was a subsidiary of Delta Corporation until 2001 following the demerger of Pelhams, Zimsun, and OK Zimbabwe. [1] It changed its name to African Sun Limited in May 2008.[2]

Organisation Structure

Four divisions;

City and Country Hotels,

Resort Hotels,

The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited

Sun Leisure division, which comprises Sun Leisure Tours and Sun Casinos

2020 – Ed Shangwa, African Sun Limited Managing Director, Chairperson of IHG (International Hotels Group) Owners Association-Africa.

The group spun off from Delta Corporation in 2003 with Shingi Munyeza as CEO. In January 2015, the company sold its hotels in Ghana and Nigeria, and announced in 2016 its withdrawal from regional operations to focus on its domestic market. In March 2015, Shingi Munyeza left and E.T Shangwa became the CEO. In July 2016, African Sun bought 2,050 m2 of the Harare Gardens to extend the Crowne Plaza Momomotapa Hotel, which was in negotiation since 2010. In October 2017, Brainworks, African Sun's holding company, was introduced on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the first Zimbabwe-based company to be indexed on the South African stock exchange. In July 2018, Herbert Nkala stepped down, and Alex Makamure was appointed new chairman of the board.

Offers

The group’s portfolio includes:

Sun Casinos (Harare Sun Casino & Makasa Sun Casino)

Sun Leisure Tours.

