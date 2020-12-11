Difference between revisions of "African Sun"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→Offers)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
==Background==
==Background==
|−
African Sun was founded in 1968 and was then known as '''Zimbabwe Sun'''. It was a subsidiary of [[Delta Corporation]] until 2001 following the demerger of [[Pelhams]], Zimsun, and [[OK Zimbabwe]].
|+
African Sun was founded in 1968 and was then known as '''Zimbabwe Sun'''. It was a subsidiary of [[Delta Corporation]] until 2001 following the demerger of [[Pelhams]], Zimsun, and [[OK Zimbabwe]].
<ref name="ide">
<ref name="ide">
[http://www.ide.go.jp/English/Data/Africa_file/Company/zimbabwe04.html Delta Corporation], ''IDE JETRO, Retrieved: 14 June 2018''
[http://www.ide.go.jp/English/Data/Africa_file/Company/zimbabwe04.html Delta Corporation], ''IDE JETRO, Retrieved: 14 June 2018''
Latest revision as of 08:39, 11 December 2020
Type
|Listed Company
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Founded
|1968
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Edwin Shangwa (Managing Director), Herbert Nkala (Chairman)
|Products
|Hotels, Casinos
|Website
|www
African Sun Limited is a hotel & casino investment company in Zimbabwe founded in 1968. It operates hotel brands such as Holiday Inn, Great Zimbabwe Hotel, and the Victoria Falls Hotel, as well as casinos - Harare Sun Casino and the Makasa Sun Casino at The Kingdom at Victoria Falls. The company is a subsidiary of Brainworks Capital Management.
Contact Details
Head Office
Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park,
Cnr. Norfolk Road/870 Endeavor Crescent,
Harare.
Tel: +263 242 250501, 338232-40
Cell:
Email: sales@africansunhotels.com, hacro@africansunhotels.com.
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/
South Africa
Tel: +27 (0) 100030079, 100030081-85
Email: pacro@africansunhotels.com
Background
African Sun was founded in 1968 and was then known as Zimbabwe Sun. It was a subsidiary of Delta Corporation until 2001 following the demerger of Pelhams, Zimsun, and OK Zimbabwe. [1] It changed its name to African Sun Limited in May 2008.[2]
Organisation Structure
Four divisions;
- City and Country Hotels,
- Resort Hotels,
- The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited
- Sun Leisure division, which comprises Sun Leisure Tours and Sun Casinos
2020 – Ed Shangwa, African Sun Limited Managing Director, Chairperson of IHG (International Hotels Group) Owners Association-Africa.
The group spun off from Delta Corporation in 2003 with Shingi Munyeza as CEO. In January 2015, the company sold its hotels in Ghana and Nigeria, and announced in 2016 its withdrawal from regional operations to focus on its domestic market. In March 2015, Shingi Munyeza left and E.T Shangwa became the CEO. In July 2016, African Sun bought 2,050 m2 of the Harare Gardens to extend the Crowne Plaza Momomotapa Hotel, which was in negotiation since 2010. In October 2017, Brainworks, African Sun's holding company, was introduced on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the first Zimbabwe-based company to be indexed on the South African stock exchange. In July 2018, Herbert Nkala stepped down, and Alex Makamure was appointed new chairman of the board.
Offers
The group’s portfolio includes:
- The Victoria Falls Hotel,
- Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre,
- The Kingdom at Victoria Falls,
- Caribbea Bay Resort,
- Great Zimbabwe Hotel,
- Hwange Safari Lodge,
- Holiday Inn Bulawayo,
- Holiday Inn Harare,
- Holiday Inn Mutare,
- Troutbeck Resort,
- Monomotapa Hotel,
- Sun Casinos (Harare Sun Casino & Makasa Sun Casino)
- Sun Leisure Tours.
Further Reading
<atricasunhotels="Web Site"> Web Site, African Sun Hotels Website, Retrieved: 26 October 2020</ref>
<Wikipedia="African Sun"> Wikipedia - Afrcan Sun, Wikipedia, Retrieved: 26 October 2020</ref>
References
- ↑ Delta Corporation, IDE JETRO, Retrieved: 14 June 2018
- ↑ Company Overview of African Sun Limited, Bloomberg, Retrieved:14 June 2018
- ↑ Advertising supplement to the Zimbabwe Independent October 16 To 22, 2020, “The Zimbabwe Independent”, Published: 16 to 22 October 2020, Retrieved: 19 October 2020