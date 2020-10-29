Difference between revisions of "African Sun Limited"

<ref name="Advertising supplement to the Zimbabwe Independent October 16 To 22, 2020"> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/ Advertising supplement to the Zimbabwe Independent October 16 To 22, 2020], “The Zimbabwe Independent”, Published: 16 to 22 October 2020, Retrieved: 19 October 2020''</ref>

African Sun's homegrown brands, the African Sun stand-alone brands, are targeted at middle range business and leisure travellers seeking warm and comfortable hotels. Zimbabwean timeshare owners enjoy access to over 4,000-holiday resorts in over 100 countries through the Resort Condominium International (“RCI”) exchange. International timeshare owners get to access the 2 resort properties in Kariba and Nyanga at the [[Caribbea Bay Hotel]] and Troutbeck Resort respectively

African Sun's premier brand, The Victoria Falls Hotel, offers world-class hospitality with signature touches that define luxury travel. Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited (Legacy Hotels / Legacy Hotels and Resorts), a regional based and internationally acclaimed Hotel Manager, provides luxury accommodation all over Africa. The Management Company prides itself in not only providing excellent places to stay but offers a lifestyle brand to its customers through its innovative product offering. African Sun expects travellers within Africa to enjoy the Legacy Hotels and Resorts’ luxurious and innovative product experience that they have become accustomed to when travelling on the continent. At the same time, Legacy Hotels avails to the Zimbabwe domestic market a world-class product and service in tourism and hospitality.

The Group manages the Blue Swallow and the [[Kingfisher Cabanas]] timeshare units situated in [[Nyanga]] and [[Kariba]] respectively.

Also in Victoria Falls is [[The Victoria Falls Hotel]] which the Group jointly operates with [[Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited]]. The Hotel is affiliated to The Leading Hotels of the World and adheres to the requirements that come with this affiliation.

The other resort hotels that are operated by the Group are; [[Great Zimbabwe Hotel]] in [[Masvingo]], located within walking distance of the [[Great Zimbabwe]] National Monument, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the largest ancient structure south of the Sahara and second only to the pyramids of Egypt in size and grandeur. The [[Caribbea Bay Hotel]] in [[Kariba]] which is among the four largest man-made lakes in the world and second largest reservoir by volume in Africa .

The Hotels Under Franchise operate under the InterContinental Hotels Group ( “IHG” ) brand. There are three [[Holiday Inn]] branded hotels in Harare, [[Bulawayo]] and [[Mutare]], with the latter having been recently rebranded.

[[ Monomotapa Hotel ]] is located in the capital city Harare, with its iconic structure overlooking the lush, colourful and perennially evergreen Harare Gardens.

In '''July 2018''', [[Herbert Nkala]] stepped down, and [[ Alex Makamure ]] was appointed new chairman of the board .

In '''October 2017''', [[Brainworks]], African Sun's holding company, was introduced on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the first Zimbabwe-based company to be indexed on the South African stock exchange.

In '''July 2016''', African Sun bought 2,050 m² of the [[ Harare Gardens ]] to extend the [[ Crowne Plaza Momomotapa Hotel ]] , which was in negotiation since '''2010'''.

In '''January 2015''' , the company sold its hotels in Ghana and Nigeria , and announced in '''2016''' its withdrawal from regional operations to focus on its domestic market.

Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited, a regional brand with international acclaim, manages five of the Company’s prime hotels . Of these five , four are located in the country’s major tourist destinations. These include two resort hotels in Victoria Falls namely Elephant Hills Resort and The Kingdom at Victoria Falls , close to the resort the safari operation, [[ Hwange Safari Lodge ]] and the [[ TroutbeckInn ]] nestled in the rolling Eastern Highlands mountains of [[ Nyanga ]].

The group spun off from [[Delta Corporation]] in '''2003''' with [[Shingi Munyeza]] as CEO .

The Company’s hotels are located in all the tourist resorts in Zimbabwe, as well as in four out of the five cities in the country. The Company also operates timeshare units and casinos throughout Zimbabwe.

'''African Sun''' is Zimbabwean hotel investment company with a portfolio of hotels that is unparalleled in variety, location and size. The Company is listed on the [[Zimbabwe Stock Exchange]].

Business

The Group currently has four divisions which are:

Hotels Under Management,

Hotels under Franchise,

Owner Managed Hotels and

The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership.

Offers

The group’s portfolio includes:

Sun Casinos (Harare Sun Casino & Makasa Sun Casino)

Sun Leisure Tours.

The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership

Sun Casinos

Sun Casinos comprises of one stand-alone casino, Harare Sun Casino and one hotel based casino, the Makasa Sun Casino at The Kingdom at Victoria Falls which comes under the purview of Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited.

The Group has streamlined its operations to ensure future sustainability. Continuing its quest to grow shareholder value, anchored by the four pillars of:

• People, • Product, • Processes, and • Promotion.

Mission

We exist to create value for all our stakeholders. African Sun does so by:

Anticipating and exceeding the needs of our guests.

Creating opportunities for growth.

Building long-term partnerships through win-win relationships with our stakeholders.

Core Values and Beliefs

At African Sun Limited, sustainable value creation is at the core of what they do. Their ethos is guided by the following core values and beliefs:

Diligence

Focusing on important things, we apply ourselves and execute our obligations in a smart, careful and conscientious manner.

Integrity

Truthfulness and honesty are an integral part of all our interactions.

Proffesionalism

Leveraging our expertise and skills, our conduct is of the highest possible standard as we go about our business.

Responsible citizen

Conservation of our natural and other resources to ensure our sustainability, as well as caring for the less fortunate and those in need in our communities, is critical in all our operations.

Brands

The InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is one of the world’s leading hotel companies and franchises the Holiday Inn brand in Zimbabwe. Consistent with global benchmarks, the Holiday Inn hotels cater for the needs of global travellers with an international touch for both business and leisure. The IHG goal is to create great hotels that guests love, and in Zimbabwe, both foreign and local African Sun Limited guests get to enjoy that experience.

