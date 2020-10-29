Difference between revisions of "African Sun Limited"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
Tag: visualeditor-switched
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→Brands)
|(9 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 22:
|Line 22:
}}
}}
|−
'''African Sun''' is Zimbabwean hotel investment company with a portfolio of hotels that is unparalleled in variety, location and size. The Company is listed on the [[Zimbabwe Stock Exchange]].
|+
'''African Sun''' is Zimbabwean hotel investment company with a portfolio of hotels that is unparalleled in variety, location and size. The Company is listed on the [[Zimbabwe Stock Exchange]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Business==
==Business==
|Line 33:
|Line 46:
The Company’s hotels are located in all the tourist resorts in Zimbabwe, as well as in four out of the five cities in the country. The Company also operates timeshare units and casinos throughout Zimbabwe.
The Company’s hotels are located in all the tourist resorts in Zimbabwe, as well as in four out of the five cities in the country. The Company also operates timeshare units and casinos throughout Zimbabwe.
|−
|+
with .
|−
|+
, the hotels in and , to
|+
the
|+
the [[]] the [[]]in
|+
the
|+
[[]] .
|−
[[
|+
[[
|+
]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|+
()
|−
|+
.
|−
|−
|−
==The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership==
==The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership==
Also in Victoria Falls is [[The Victoria Falls Hotel]] which the Group jointly operates with [[Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited]]. The Hotel is affiliated to The Leading Hotels of the World and adheres to the requirements that come with this affiliation.
Also in Victoria Falls is [[The Victoria Falls Hotel]] which the Group jointly operates with [[Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited]]. The Hotel is affiliated to The Leading Hotels of the World and adheres to the requirements that come with this affiliation.
|−
|−
|−
==Sun Casinos==
==Sun Casinos==
|Line 60:
|Line 85:
• Processes, and
• Processes, and
• Promotion.
• Promotion.
|−
|−
|−
==Mission==
==Mission==
|Line 88:
|Line 110:
==Brands==
==Brands==
|−
African Sun's premier brand, The Victoria Falls Hotel, offers world-class hospitality with signature touches that define luxury travel. Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited (Legacy Hotels / Legacy Hotels and Resorts), a regional based and internationally acclaimed Hotel Manager, provides luxury accommodation all over Africa. The Management Company prides itself in not only providing excellent places to stay but offers a lifestyle brand to its customers through its innovative product offering. African Sun expects travellers within Africa to enjoy the Legacy Hotels and Resorts’ luxurious and innovative product experience that they have become accustomed to when travelling on the continent. At the same time, Legacy Hotels avails to the Zimbabwe domestic market a world-class product and service in tourism and hospitality.
African Sun's premier brand, The Victoria Falls Hotel, offers world-class hospitality with signature touches that define luxury travel. Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited (Legacy Hotels / Legacy Hotels and Resorts), a regional based and internationally acclaimed Hotel Manager, provides luxury accommodation all over Africa. The Management Company prides itself in not only providing excellent places to stay but offers a lifestyle brand to its customers through its innovative product offering. African Sun expects travellers within Africa to enjoy the Legacy Hotels and Resorts’ luxurious and innovative product experience that they have become accustomed to when travelling on the continent. At the same time, Legacy Hotels avails to the Zimbabwe domestic market a world-class product and service in tourism and hospitality.
|Line 94:
|Line 115:
African Sun's homegrown brands, the African Sun stand-alone brands, are targeted at middle range business and leisure travellers seeking warm and comfortable hotels. Zimbabwean timeshare owners enjoy access to over 4,000-holiday resorts in over 100 countries through the Resort Condominium International (“RCI”) exchange. International timeshare owners get to access the 2 resort properties in Kariba and Nyanga at the [[Caribbea Bay Hotel]] and Troutbeck Resort respectively
African Sun's homegrown brands, the African Sun stand-alone brands, are targeted at middle range business and leisure travellers seeking warm and comfortable hotels. Zimbabwean timeshare owners enjoy access to over 4,000-holiday resorts in over 100 countries through the Resort Condominium International (“RCI”) exchange. International timeshare owners get to access the 2 resort properties in Kariba and Nyanga at the [[Caribbea Bay Hotel]] and Troutbeck Resort respectively
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Companies]]
[[Category:Companies]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean Companies]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean Companies]]
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 17:37, 29 October 2020
African Sun is Zimbabwean hotel investment company with a portfolio of hotels that is unparalleled in variety, location and size. The Company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
Contact Details
Head Office
Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park,
Cnr. Norfolk Road/870 Endeavor Crescent,
Harare.
Tel: +263 242 250501, 338232-40
Cell:
Email: sales@africansunhotels.com, hacro@africansunhotels.com.
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/
South Africa
Tel: +27 (0) 100030079, 100030081-85
Email: pacro@africansunhotels.com
Business
The Group currently has four divisions which are:
- Hotels Under Management,
- Hotels under Franchise,
- Owner Managed Hotels and
- The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership.
The Company’s hotels are located in all the tourist resorts in Zimbabwe, as well as in four out of the five cities in the country. The Company also operates timeshare units and casinos throughout Zimbabwe.
The group spun off from Delta Corporation in 2003 with Shingi Munyeza as CEO. In January 2015, the company sold its hotels in Ghana and Nigeria, and announced in 2016 its withdrawal from regional operations to focus on its domestic market. In March 2015, Shingi Munyeza left and E.T Shangwa became the CEO. In July 2016, African Sun bought 2,050 m² of the Harare Gardens to extend the Crowne Plaza Momomotapa Hotel, which was in negotiation since 2010. In October 2017, Brainworks, African Sun's holding company, was introduced on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the first Zimbabwe-based company to be indexed on the South African stock exchange. In July 2018, Herbert Nkala stepped down, and Alex Makamure was appointed new chairman of the board.
Offers
The group’s portfolio includes:
- The Victoria Falls Hotel,
- Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre,
- The Kingdom at Victoria Falls,
- Caribbea Bay Resort,
- Great Zimbabwe Hotel,
- Hwange Safari Lodge,
- Holiday Inn Harare,
- Holiday Inn Bulawayo,
- Holiday Inn Mutare,
- Troutbeck Resort,
- Monomotapa Hotel,
- Sun Casinos (Harare Sun Casino & Makasa Sun Casino)
- Sun Leisure Tours.
The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership
Also in Victoria Falls is The Victoria Falls Hotel which the Group jointly operates with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited. The Hotel is affiliated to The Leading Hotels of the World and adheres to the requirements that come with this affiliation.
Sun Casinos
Sun Casinos comprises of one stand-alone casino, Harare Sun Casino and one hotel based casino, the Makasa Sun Casino at The Kingdom at Victoria Falls which comes under the purview of Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited.
The Group has streamlined its operations to ensure future sustainability. Continuing its quest to grow shareholder value, anchored by the four pillars of:
• People, • Product, • Processes, and • Promotion.
Mission
We exist to create value for all our stakeholders. African Sun does so by:
- Anticipating and exceeding the needs of our guests.
- Creating opportunities for growth.
- Building long-term partnerships through win-win relationships with our stakeholders.
- Bulleted list item
Core Values and Beliefs
At African Sun Limited, sustainable value creation is at the core of what they do. Their ethos is guided by the following core values and beliefs:
Diligence
Focusing on important things, we apply ourselves and execute our obligations in a smart, careful and conscientious manner.
Integrity
Truthfulness and honesty are an integral part of all our interactions.
Proffesionalism
Leveraging our expertise and skills, our conduct is of the highest possible standard as we go about our business.
Responsible citizen
Conservation of our natural and other resources to ensure our sustainability, as well as caring for the less fortunate and those in need in our communities, is critical in all our operations.
Brands
African Sun's premier brand, The Victoria Falls Hotel, offers world-class hospitality with signature touches that define luxury travel. Legacy Hospitality Management Services Limited (Legacy Hotels / Legacy Hotels and Resorts), a regional based and internationally acclaimed Hotel Manager, provides luxury accommodation all over Africa. The Management Company prides itself in not only providing excellent places to stay but offers a lifestyle brand to its customers through its innovative product offering. African Sun expects travellers within Africa to enjoy the Legacy Hotels and Resorts’ luxurious and innovative product experience that they have become accustomed to when travelling on the continent. At the same time, Legacy Hotels avails to the Zimbabwe domestic market a world-class product and service in tourism and hospitality.
The InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is one of the world’s leading hotel companies and franchises the Holiday Inn brand in Zimbabwe. Consistent with global benchmarks, the Holiday Inn hotels cater for the needs of global travellers with an international touch for both business and leisure. The IHG goal is to create great hotels that guests love, and in Zimbabwe, both foreign and local African Sun Limited guests get to enjoy that experience.
African Sun's homegrown brands, the African Sun stand-alone brands, are targeted at middle range business and leisure travellers seeking warm and comfortable hotels. Zimbabwean timeshare owners enjoy access to over 4,000-holiday resorts in over 100 countries through the Resort Condominium International (“RCI”) exchange. International timeshare owners get to access the 2 resort properties in Kariba and Nyanga at the Caribbea Bay Hotel and Troutbeck Resort respectively
Further Reading
- ↑ Web Site, African Sun Hotels Website, Retrieved: 26 October 2020
- ↑ Wikipedia - Afrcan Sun, Wikipedia, Retrieved: 26 October 2020
- ↑ Advertising supplement to the Zimbabwe Independent October 16 To 22, 2020, “The Zimbabwe Independent”, Published: 16 to 22 October 2020, Retrieved: 19 October 2020