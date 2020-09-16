Difference between revisions of "Afrochine Energy"

“I have been asked to dismiss the application, however I feel the appropriate action at this stage is to strike the matter off the roll of urgent matters in view of non-citations of relevant parties and the existence of material disputes of fact,” Justice Tagu ruled.<ref name="newsday">Andrew Kunambura/Desmond Chingarande, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/09/hwange-coal-mining-wrangle-struck-off-roll/], ''Newsday, Published: 16 September, 2020, Accessed: 16 September, 2020''</ref>

On 16 September 2020, [[Bulawayo]] [[High Court]] judge Justice Owen Tagu has struck off the roll a case where the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (Zela) and a Hwange resident sought to bar a Chinese mining firm, Zhongxin Mining Group Tongmao Coal Company (Pvt) Ltd ([[Zimbabwe Zhongxin Coal Mining Group]]), from conducting coal mining operations inside Hwange National Park.

The decision was reached following an urgent chamber application filed at the [[High Court]] by Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) challenging the decision to grant concessions to Afrochine Energy and the [[Zimbabwe Zhongxin Coal Mining Group]] inside the Hwange National Park, and the government was left with no other option but to reverse its decision.

Background

Hwange National Park Coal Mining Activities

The coal mining environmental impact in Hwange emerged this week after Bhejane Trust, a wildlife conservation group published evidence that some Chinese companies were already "drilling core samples for coal" after the government "allocated (them) two coal mining concessions" in the middle of Hwange National Park.[3]

The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) filed court papers warning that the park would turn into a "site for drilling, land clearance, road building and geological surveys" if coal exploration went ahead. And after the court application the Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa, announced the ban on mining with immediate effect.[4]

The decision was reached following an urgent chamber application filed at the High Court by Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) challenging the decision to grant concessions to Afrochine Energy and the Zimbabwe Zhongxin Coal Mining Group inside the Hwange National Park, and the government was left with no other option but to reverse its decision.

References