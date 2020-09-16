Difference between revisions of "Against Chiteme"

In July 2018, Against Chiteme was elected to Ward 8 Masvingo Municipality, for Zanu-PF with 786 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Masvingo Municipality with 786 votes, beating Martin Mureri of MDC-Alliance with 761 votes and Lisa Nyashanu of UDA with 26 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]