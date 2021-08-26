Agatha Murudzwa's mother Deliwe Murudzwa died in August 26, 2021 and was buried in Dangamvura. This has rendered Murudzwa an orphan after losing her father Peter Murudzwa in 2017.<ref name="HM">Trust Khosa, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/im-feeling-empty-murudzwa/ I’M FEELING EMPTY – MURUDZWA], ''H-Metro'', Published: August 26, 2021, Retrieved: August 26, 2021</ref>

Agatha was born in [[Mutare]] . She grew up in [[Dangamvura]]. For her secondary education, she went to [[Dangamvura High School]].<ref name="SCHOOL">[https://www.facebook.com/agartha.murudzwa/about About], "Facebook", Published:,Retrieved: 10 February 2015"</ref>

Agatha was born in [[Mutare]] . She grew up in [[Dangamvura]]. For her secondary education, she went to [[Dangamvura High School]].<ref name="SCHOOL">[https://www.facebook.com/agartha.murudzwa/about About], "Facebook", Published:,Retrieved: 10 February 2015"</ref>



Agatha Murudzwa-Ndembera is a gospel artist who rose to fame with her hit, Press On which was released in 2012. She was however accused of ditching the doctrine of Christianity when she married Pastor Gwinyai Ndembera who was also said to be legally married to Christine Maphosa.

Background

Agatha was born in Mutare . She grew up in Dangamvura. For her secondary education, she went to Dangamvura High School.[1]

Parents=

Agatha Murudzwa's mother Deliwe Murudzwa died in August 26, 2021 and was buried in Dangamvura. This has rendered Murudzwa an orphan after losing her father Peter Murudzwa in 2017.[2]

Career

Agatha launched her career in 2004 [3] in spite the fact that she became a household name in 2012 and 2013 when she released her album, No Pain No Gain. She was nominated to compete for the 2014 Outstanding Female Award for the 14th edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) scheduled for 14 February at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale.





Marriage scandal

In 2013 she was embroiled in a love scandal. Agatha tied the knot secretly with Gwinyai Ndembera in Harare. It was reported that, Gwinyai was still legally married to his wife Christine Maphosa who was based in Chipinge, hence the idea of tying the knot secretly.[4] Agatha however dispelled this. After the wedding, Agatha together with her husband relocated to Harare. In November 2014, she released an album, Based on A True Story in which she narrated her ordeal.

Discography

Based on A True Story

No Pain No Gain















