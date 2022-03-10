Aggabu Nyabinde is a Zimbabwean musician and the lead of the band 2 Nice.

Background

Agga Nyabinde is the son of musician Bob Nyabinde.

Career

On 31 January 2022, promoter Josh Hozheri donated a PA System to Agga Nyabinde.[1]

Discography

Albums

Kushanda (2018)

(2018) Basa iBasa (2020)[2]