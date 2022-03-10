Difference between revisions of "Agga Nyabinde"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Agga Nyabinde<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 13:58, 10 March 2022
|Agga Nyabinde
|Known for
|Being a musician
|Parent(s)
|Website
|www
Aggabu Nyabinde is a Zimbabwean musician and the lead of the band 2 Nice.
Background
Agga Nyabinde is the son of musician Bob Nyabinde.
Career
On 31 January 2022, promoter Josh Hozheri donated a PA System to Agga Nyabinde.[1]
Discography
Albums
- Kushanda (2018)
- Basa iBasa (2020)[2]
References
- ↑ PA system Boost for Agga Nyabinde, H-Metro, Published: February 2, 2022, Retrieved: March 10, 2022
- ↑ Trust Khosa, I will fulfil my father’s dream- Agga Nyabinde, H-Metro, Published: May 15, 2020, Retrieved: March 10, 2022