Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Agga Nyabinde"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Agga Nyabinde<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 13:58, 10 March 2022

Agga Nyabinde
Agga Nyabinde Biography
Known forBeing a musician
Parent(s)
Websitewww.facebook.com/AggabuNyabinde

Aggabu Nyabinde is a Zimbabwean musician and the lead of the band 2 Nice.

Background

Agga Nyabinde is the son of musician Bob Nyabinde.

Career

On 31 January 2022, promoter Josh Hozheri donated a PA System to Agga Nyabinde.[1]

Discography

Albums

  • Kushanda (2018)
  • Basa iBasa (2020)[2]

References

  1. PA system Boost for Agga Nyabinde, H-Metro, Published: February 2, 2022, Retrieved: March 10, 2022
  2. Trust Khosa, I will fulfil my father’s dream- Agga Nyabinde, H-Metro, Published: May 15, 2020, Retrieved: March 10, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Agga_Nyabinde&oldid=115758"