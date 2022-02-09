In July 2018, Aggripa Mayanga was elected to Ward 2 Chipinge RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1107 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Chipinge RDC with 1107 votes, beating David Mahwirinze Usuwana of Zanu PF with 752 votes, Tennyson Chisarire Nhambura, independent, with 80 votes, and Again Sithole of NCA with 70 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]