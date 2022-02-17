Difference between revisions of "Agnes Gwatiringa"
Agnes Kuda Gwatiringa is a Zimbabwean writer and television producer who worked with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) for more than two decades.[1]
Background
Children
Agnes Gwatiringa has a daughter named Chengetai. Gwatiringa's daughter featured in Paraffin as Mercedes Benz.[2]
Career
Gwatiringa wrote the comedy/drama Paraffin. [2]
References
- ↑ Jean Mujati, Women in Zimbabwe commemorated the 250th anniversary of the Swedish Press Act, fojo.se, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 17, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Rebecca Kabaya, Childhood stars: They come, mesmerise and vanish!, The Herald, Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: February 17, 2022