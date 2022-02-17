|description= Agnes Kuda Gwatiringa is a Zimbabwean writer and television producer who worked with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) for more than two decades.

Agnes Kuda Gwatiringa is a Zimbabwean writer and television producer who worked with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) for more than two decades.[1]

Background

Children

Agnes Gwatiringa has a daughter named Chengetai. Gwatiringa's daughter featured in Paraffin as Mercedes Benz.[2]

Career

Gwatiringa wrote the comedy/drama Paraffin. [2]