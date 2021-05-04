'''Dr Mahomva''' had previously served as Country Director of The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) since 2007.

In 2019, '''[[President Emmerson Mnangagwa]]''' appointed Dr Agnes Mahomva as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Child Care

'''[[Dr Agnes Mahomva]]''' is the Chief Coordinator of COVID-19 Response in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

For her work at EGPAF, Dr Mahomva received the 2011 USAID – Auxilia Chimusoro Leadership Award and the 2014 NGO Director of the Year Award from the Zimbabwe Institute of Directors.