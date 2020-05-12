Difference between revisions of "Agribank"

Agribank is 100% owned by the Government of Zimbabwe through the [[Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement]] . The table below outlines the shareholding in the bank between the various government ministries.

Agribank (full name Agricultural Development Bank of Zimbabwe), is a government owned financial institution in Zimbabwe mandated to develop the agricultural sector in the country.

Agribank is middle-tier financial services provider that provides commercial, retail, corporate, and international banking services in Zimbabwe. It offers agricultural loans, in addition to other retail, advisory, treasury and investment services, including foreign currency and money transfer services. As of December 2011, the valuation of the bank's total assets was reported to be US$102.8 million, with shareholders' equity of US$15.1 million.

History

Agricultural Development Bank of Zimbabwe was established as a commercial bank in 1999, according to the website of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Before that, it was known as Agricultural Finance Corporation, which was formerly known as Land and Agricultural Bank, an institution that was established in 1925. In 2003, Agribank transformed into an agricultural development bank, with emphasis on making agricultural loans, but it kept its commercial bank license and function.[1]

Vision

To be the leading provider of financial services for agriculture development in Zimbabwe.

Mission

To provide competitive agricultural and non-agricultural financial services for the prosperity of the bank, customers and other stakeholders through a committed, motivated and well-resourced staff.

Ownership

Agribank is 100% owned by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement. The table below outlines the shareholding in the bank between the various government ministries.