'''Agricultural and Rural Development Authority''' (ARDA) is a farming parastatal in Zimbabwe under the [[Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development]].
It has a substantial land holding across the country, including 21 estates of varying sizes, with a total of 98,000 ha of arable land, 19,000 ha of which is irrigable.<ref name="zl"> [https://zimbabweland.wordpress.com/2016/10/31/are-joint-ventures-with-parastatals-the-route-to-reviving-large-scale-commercial-agriculture-in-zimbabwe/ Can joint ventures revive large-scale commercial agriculture in Zimbabwe?], ''Zimbabwe Land, Published:31 Oct, Retrieved: 20 Nov 2016''</ref>
It has a substantial land holding across the country, including 21 estates of varying sizes, with a total of 98,000 ha of arable land, 19,000 ha of which is irrigable.<ref name="zl"> [https://zimbabweland.wordpress.com/2016/10/31/are-joint-ventures-with-parastatals-the-route-to-reviving-large-scale-commercial-agriculture-in-zimbabwe/ Can joint ventures revive large-scale commercial agriculture in Zimbabwe?], ''Zimbabwe Land, Published:31 Oct, Retrieved: 20 Nov 2016''</ref>
Latest revision as of 11:59, 20 June 2022
Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) is a farming parastatal in Zimbabwe under the Ministry of Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development.
It has a substantial land holding across the country, including 21 estates of varying sizes, with a total of 98,000 ha of arable land, 19,000 ha of which is irrigable.[1]
In the last few years, as part of a reform programme focused on parastatals, the government has encouraged ARDA to go into public-private partnerships with private companies in an attempt to revive their fortunes, seeking new finance and investment from the private sector. 40 companies bid for such partnerships in 2014, involving a mix of local and foreign capital.[1]
Currently there are 12 estates with such joint ventures: Chisumbanje, Middle Sabi, Katiyo, Mkwasine, Sisi, Nandi, Faire Acres, Jotsholo, Antelope, Ngwezi, Sedgewik and Doreen’s Pride. Those that remain wholly managed by Government include; Balu, Sanyati, Muzarabani, Mushumbi Pools, Nijo, Katiyo Main Estate, Rusitu, Magudu and Kairezi.[1]
The most (in)famous is the Chisumbanje estate, where tycoon Billy Rautenbach took over operations, and built a mill for processing sugar cane. Land disputes and controversies over ethanol pricing and markets have plagued the operation for some years.[1]
Arda Private Public Partnership Projects
|Estate
|Farming Activities
|Partnership Model
|Private sector partner
|Year of establishment
|1. Chisumbanje
|· Sugarcane Production
|Joint Venture
|Green Fuel (Pvt) Ltd and Macdom Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|BOT in 2009 but converted to JV in 2013
|· Ethanol Production
|2. Middle Sabi
|· Sugarcane Production
|20- Year Build Operate and Transfer (BOT)
|Rating Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|2009
|3. Umguza Plots – 45ha
|· Horticulture, Maize and Wheat
|10-year Rehabilitate Operate and Transfer (ROT) Arrangements
|Obert Mpofu
|2009
|4. Katiyo (193ha Rumbizi & Chiwira Sections)
|· Green Leaf Tea Production
|12-Year Management Contract
|Eastern Highlands Plantations Limited
|2010
|5. Mkwasine
|· Game/Safari Hunting
|5- Year Management Contract
|Zambezi Hunters (Pvt) Ltd
|2010
|6. Nandi
|· Sugarcane Production
|5- Year Management Contract Arrangement
|Mangwa Quip (Pvt) Ltd
|2014
|7. Fair Acres
|· Soyabeans (summer) and wheat (winter)
|5-Year share Farming Arrangement
|Northern Farming (Pvt) Ltd
|2014
|8. Jotsholo
|· Cotton Seed Production
|1-Year Renewable Contract Farming Arrangement
|Chinarda (Pvt) Ltd
|2014
|9. Antelope
|· Maize (summer) wheat (winter)
|5- Year Management Contract
|Trek Petroleum (Pvt) Ltd
|2015
|10. Ngwezi
|· Maize (summer) wheat (winter)
|5-Year share Farming Arrangement
|Trek Petroleum (Pvt) Ltd
|2015
|11. Sedgewick
|· Livestock Rearing
|5-Year Grazing Contract
|Madzimbabwe Asphalt
|2015
|12. Doreen’s Pride
|· Livestock Rearing, Maize and wheat
|10-Year Contract Farming Arrangement
|Trek Petroleum (Pvt) Ltd
|2015
Further Reading
See Gushungo Dairy.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Can joint ventures revive large-scale commercial agriculture in Zimbabwe?, Zimbabwe Land, Published:31 Oct, Retrieved: 20 Nov 2016