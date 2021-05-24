Difference between revisions of "Air Force Thornhill Secondary School"
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 054232012 <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
[[Josiah Tungamirai]] in [[Gweru]] is seeking $230 000 to upgrade Thornhill Airbase Secondary School, which was opened in '''2016'''. The school has a total of 172 pupils up to Form Three, 12 classrooms and two administration blocks. Of the 172 pupils, 80 are boys, while 92 are girls. [[Josiah Tungamirai]] Airbase Base Commander, Group Captain [[Elisha Masakadza]] said they were in the process of upgrading the learning standards and the school, hence the need for the $230 000.
''Thornhill Airbase Secondary School seeks $230 000 for upgrade'', 13 February 2018. ''The Herald''. [https://www.herald.co.zw/thornhill-airbase-secondary-school-seeks-230-000-for-upgrade/], [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/josiah-tungamirai-airbase-seeks-230-000-for-school/].
Air Force Thornhill Secondary School is on the west side of the Harare Bulawayo Highway in Gweru, Midlands Province.
Location
Address: Josiah Tungamirai Airbase, Gweru.
Telephone: 054232012
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Further Reading
Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru is seeking $230 000 to upgrade Thornhill Airbase Secondary School, which was opened in 2016. The school has a total of 172 pupils up to Form Three, 12 classrooms and two administration blocks. Of the 172 pupils, 80 are boys, while 92 are girls. Josiah Tungamirai Airbase Base Commander, Group Captain Elisha Masakadza said they were in the process of upgrading the learning standards and the school, hence the need for the $230 000. Thornhill Airbase Secondary School seeks $230 000 for upgrade, 13 February 2018. The Herald. [1], [2].