Difference between revisions of "Air Force Thornhill Secondary School"

[[Josiah Tungamirai Airbase ]] in [[Gweru]] is seeking $230 000 to upgrade Thornhill Airbase Secondary School, which was opened in '''2016'''. The school , which started enrolling two years ago, has a total of 172 pupils up to Form Three, 12 classrooms and two administration blocks. Of the 172 pupils, 80 are boys, while 92 are girls. [[Josiah Tungamirai]] Airbase Base Commander, Group Captain [[Elisha Masakadza]] said they were in the process of upgrading the learning standards and the school, hence the need for the $230 000.

