Difference between revisions of "Air Force of Zimbabwe"

The Air Force of Zimbabwe is the aviation wing of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. Its current commander is Air Marshal Elson Moyo who took over from Retired Air Chief Marshall Perrance Shiri who was appointed Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The Air Force has three major air bases in Zimbabwe; Manyame Air Base in Harare and Thornhill Air Base in Gweru and Field Air Force Base, in Chegutu, which is home to air defence and regimental training.| Air Force 2018 Recruitment Scan_Mar_27,_2018.pdf





Functions of the Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe (Comd AFZ)

The Commander of AFZ is a member of the Defence Policy Council. His/Her responsibilities include the following:

Defending Zimbabwe's Airspace.

Providing an effective counter-strike force.

Providing close air support to ground forces.

Supporting civil powers to maintain law and order.

Providing search and rescue and casualty evacuations.

Providing VIP and VVIP transport.

Performing ceremonial fly-pasts.

Commanders Of The Air Force of Zimbabwe

Background

In 1939 an Air Unit was started, later becoming the South Rhodesian Air Force. In the Southern Rhodesian Air Force, serials SR1 - SR139 were used. In 1953 Rhodesia and Nyasaland formed a federation and in 1954 the Air Force was named Rhodesian Air Force, shortly after that to be renamed to Royal Rhodesian Air Force. This meant that serials all started with RRAF during that period. [1]

In 1980 the Airforce of Zimbabwe (AFZ) was formed after the integration of the three belligerent forces, The Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA), and the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army, ( ZIPRA), on one side and the Rhodesian Air Force on the other. [2]

Command Element

Commander

Air Marshal Elson Moyo - Photo Credit: Image Credit Herald





Rank structure

The AFZ's rank structure is similar to the RAF's rank structure from where, via the Rhodesian Air Force, its ranks were derived.

Commissioned Officers

In descending order, the AFZ officer ranks are:

Airmen/Enlisted Personnel

In descending order, the AFZ airmen ranks are:

Warrant Officer Class I equivalent to Warrant Officer Class I in the Zimbabwe National Army

Warrant Officer Class II equivalent to Warrant Officer Class II in the Zimbabwe National Army

Master Sergeant

Flight Sergeant equivalent to Staff Sergeant in the Zimbabwe National Army

Sergeant equivalent to Sergeant in the Zimbabwe National Army

Corporal equivalent to Corporal in the Zimbabwe National Army

Senior Aircraftman equivalent to Lance Corporal in the Zimbabwe National Army

Leading Aircraftman

Aircraftman equivalent to Private in the Zimbabwe National Army

Composition

In 1998, the Air Force of Zimbabwe was composed as follows.

Air Force of Zimbabwe Squadrons Squadron Base Aircraft Details 1st Squadron (CS Panzer) Gweru 6 x Hunter FGA Mk.9, 1 x Hunter T.Mk.81 Fighters - 5 purchased from Kenya in 1980. 2nd Squadron (CS Cobra) Jet Fighter Training School Gweru 11 x Hawk Mk 60 Fighter/trainer - 10 operation of 13 purchased. 3rd Squadron (CS Falcon) Harare, Manyame 11 x C.212-200, 5 x BN-2A Light transport - all operational. 4th Squadron (CS Hornet) Gweru 15 x FTB.337G Lynx (push/pull) - Advanced trainers and light strikers. 5th Squadron (CS Arrow) Gweru 11 x F-7IN/11N Interceptors - six to seven operational of 12 purchased in 1980s 6th Squadron (CS Tiger) Gweru 8 x SF. 260M, 12 x SF.260C/W, 6 x SF.260TP/F Light strikers - 27 available, used primarily for basic and advanced flight training. 7th Squadron (CS Spider) Harare, Manyame 20 to 25 x SA.316B Allouette helicopters - 20 available including ex-Portuguese Air Force aircraft. 8th Squadron (CS Scorpion) Harare, Manyame 8 x AB.412SP Bell helicopters - 6 operational.

