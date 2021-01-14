Difference between revisions of "Airplane Crashes In Zimbabwe"

13 January 2021

On 13 January 2021, a single-engine Cessna plane crash-landed in the Luunga area of Binga.

The plane, registration number ZSIZG a C210, left Kariba Airport before its engine ceased mid-air at Chibuyu in the Luunga area of Binga under chief Sinakatenge about 180km from Binga. The plane was headed for Sijarira Forests on the South Western shores of Lake Kariba.

The four people on board were fortunate to be alive. They were rescued and transported to a camp in Sengwa for first aid before they were ferried by a boat to Rhino Camp and later transferred to a health facility in Kariba.[1]