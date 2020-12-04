Aisha Tsimba-Nyamweda was a former Zimbabwean sports personality and Sports and Recreation Commission board member. She died on 4 December 2020.

Background

Aisha was a decorated athlete, and administrator, she was the sister of Zimbabwe rugby legend, Kennedy Tsimba, and his late brother, Richard Tsimba. She was appointed as the national president of women's rugby and vice president of ZRU in 2011.

Career

Tsimba rose through the ranks to become Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) vice-president in 2011 before leaving her role to become a Sports Commission board member in 2013. She was an astute and principled administrator who worked tirelessly to improve the image of rugby and sports in the country. She worked tirelessly to set up structures and development of women’s rugby in the country and championed the girl child’s participation in sports.

She played for Old Hararians’ Women’s Rugby Club and also turned out for Cameo Women’s Basketball team before she took over the reins of being Women’s Rugby president in the country. She was a champion of good corporate governance systems that ensured the viability of sports in the country and the development of sports as an industry to sustain livelihoods and as a vehicle for social justice and development.[1]

She also worked as a member of the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee member in 2011.[2] She was a banker by profession as head legal with Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, Aisha, was instrumental in making sure that Stanbic Bank refurbished the tennis court at Harare Sports Club to meet international level.[3]









