|description= Ajay Gupta is an Indian businessman and a member of the Gupta Family with business interests in South Africa. Gupta is believed to be living in Dubai.

Ajay Gupta is an Indian businessman and a member of the Gupta Family with business interests in South Africa. Gupta is believed to be living in Dubai.

Background

Ajay together with his brothers relocated to South Africa from India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh in Saharanpur in 1993.

Ajay's father, Shiv Kumar Gupta, sent Atul to South Africa, believing that Africa was about to become the "America of the world" - the world's land of opportunity.

When Atul arrived in South Africa, he set up the family business Sahara Computers, he was amazed at the lack of red tape compared to India.

They were small businessmen back home but their parent company Sahara Group - which has no links to the Indian giant of the same name - in 2018 had annual turnover of about 200m Rand ($22m; £14.3m) and employed some 10,000 people.[1]

Siblings

Ajay is the oldest Gupta brother.[2]

Atul and Rajesh also known as Tony.[1]

Warrant of Arrest

In 2019, South African authorities said that Ajay Gupta was no longer wanted by police.

An arrest warrant for Gupta, issued in February 2018 for corruption charges, was cancelled on 14 February 2019.

The authorities had sought to question Gupta on allegations that he attempted to bribe former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Gupta, who is a close friend of ex-President Jacob Zuma, denied knowing Jonas.

Jonas told the commission investigating state corruption that Gupta had offered him a $42m (£32m) bribe to take up the post of finance minister.

He said this happened during a meeting set up by Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.[3]

Whereabouts

Ajay Gupta and his brothers left South Africa in 2018. On 14 February 2018, the Hawks police unit raided the Guptas' lavish compound in Johannesburg, only to find that the brothers had disappeared abroad.

According to the BBC's Vauldi Carelse in Johannesburg, Gupta is believed to be living in Dubai.[3]

State Capture

The Gupta brothers were accused of vetting ministerial appointments and of using their influence to siphon money from state contracts. They hired Zuma's son, Duduzane, to work for them, and repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.[2]