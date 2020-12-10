Difference between revisions of "Akribos Capital Inc"

Akribos Capital Incorporated is a Zimbabwean Africa Focused Investment Banking Firm.

Background

Akribos was born out of the necessity to offer informed, lasting, profitable and value-maximizing solutions to businesses seeking sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) exposure either directly via acquisitions or indirectly as equity and fixed income investments. They are an investment banking outfit with interests in securities trading, transactional advisory and investment management services.

Akribos combines expertise, strategic and operational analysis as well as client desires to create value maximising solutions. They believe in the African growth story and that investing in Africa is unlike investing in any other developed or emerging market. They see an abundance of opportunities which if assessed, carefully considered and harnessed well can be the next growth driver for businesses across all sectors.

Their investment banking expertise gives them the ability to offer best execution in securities trading, transactional advisory and investment management services to both retail and institutional clients. They seek to provide seamless world class execution across SSA markets via valuable partnerships with like-minded players. All their activities are anchored on value adding investment research produced by seasoned analysts with a solid appreciation of SSA investment markets.[1]

Vision

To be the go to world class African investment bank when in search of securities trading, transactional advisory and investment management services for investors avid to achieve superior performance.

Mission

To partner clients in maximising the value of their investments whilst making money for their stakeholders.

To demonstrate that the African investment banking landscape is better navigated by truly African entrepreneurs if superior innovative business solutions are to be delivered.

Values

Partnership

Professionalism

Peculiarity

People

Ethical Integrity

Entrepreneurial Innovation

Focus

Subsidiaries

Akribos Rating Services

Akribos Research Services

Akribos Capital Inc

Akribos Securities

Akribos Advisory Services

Akribos Wealth Managers

Services

Securities Trading

Advisory Services

Investment Management Services

Ratings Services

Research Services

Akribos Capital Inc. 62 Quorn Avenue, Mt. Pleasant, Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263 (242) 301201/3, 301422, +263 8677 004 870

Email: info@akriboscapital.com













References