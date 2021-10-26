Professor ' ''Albert Chawanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] academic and the Vice-Chancellor of [[Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences]]. Chawanda is a published scholar and researcher in Electronic Materials and Thin Films.

Career

In June 2021, Amon Murwira appointed Professor Albert Chawanda as the founding Vice-Chancellor of Manicaland State University in terms of Section 8 (1) of the Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences Act (Cap:25:31).

Chawanda was previously employed by Midlands State University where he served as the Founding Executive Dean of Science and Technology between March 2000 and September 2012, and Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor (MSU-Manicaland College of Applied Sciences) between October 2012 and June 2016. He was the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences from July 2016 to 31st May 2021.[1]