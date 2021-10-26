Difference between revisions of "Albert Chawanda"
Revision as of 15:49, 26 October 2021
Professor Albert Chawanda is a Zimbabwean academic and the Vice-Chancellor of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences. Chawanda is a published scholar and researcher in Electronic Materials and Thin Films.
Career
In June 2021, Amon Murwira appointed Professor Albert Chawanda as the founding Vice-Chancellor of Manicaland State University in terms of Section 8 (1) of the Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences Act (Cap:25:31).
Chawanda was previously employed by Midlands State University where he served as the Founding Executive Dean of Science and Technology between March 2000 and September 2012, and Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor (MSU-Manicaland College of Applied Sciences) between October 2012 and June 2016. He was the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences from July 2016 to 31st May 2021.[1]
References
- ↑ Shingirayi Moyo, APPOINTMENT OF PROFESSOR ALBERT CHAWANDA AS THE SUBSTANTIVE FOUNDING VICE-CHANCELLOR, msuas.ac.zw, Published: June 4, 2021, Retrieved: October 26, 2021