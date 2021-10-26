*Nechibvute A, Prof. Albert Chawanda and Prof. Pearson Luhanga. ''Design and Characterisation of a Piezoelectric Bimorph Energy Harvesting Device International Journal of Engineering and Technology'' (Accepted for publication, 06 May 2013<ref name="MSU">[https://ww5.msu.ac.zw/member/dr-action-nechibvute/ Dr Action Nechibvute], ''MSU'', Published: NO Date Given, Retrieved: October 26, 2021</ref>

*Nechibvute A, Prof. Albert Chawanda and Prof. Pearson Luhanga. ''Design and Characterisation of a Piezoelectric Bimorph Energy Harvesting Device International Journal of Engineering and Technology'' (Accepted for publication, 06 May 2013<ref name="MSU">[https://ww5.msu.ac.zw/member/dr-action-nechibvute/ Dr Action Nechibvute], ''MSU'', Published: NO Date Given, Retrieved: October 26, 2021</ref>

*Nechibvute A, Albert Chawanda and Pearson Luhanga; ''Enhancing power generated by piezoelectric bimorph device through optimization of device geometry: Frontiers in Energy''; Springer verlag (Accepted for publication ,02 May 2013)

*Nechibvute A, Albert Chawanda and Pearson Luhanga; ''Enhancing power generated by piezoelectric bimorph device through optimization of device geometry: Frontiers in Energy''; Springer verlag (Accepted for publication ,02 May 2013)

Professor Albert Chawanda is a Zimbabwean academic and the Vice-Chancellor of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences. Chawanda is a published scholar and researcher in Electronic Materials and Thin Films.

Career

In June 2021, Amon Murwira appointed Professor Albert Chawanda as the founding Vice-Chancellor of Manicaland State University in terms of Section 8 (1) of the Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences Act (Cap:25:31).

Chawanda was previously employed by Midlands State University where he served as the Founding Executive Dean of Science and Technology between March 2000 and September 2012, and Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor (MSU-Manicaland College of Applied Sciences) between October 2012 and June 2016. He was the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences from July 2016 to 31st May 2021.[1]

Publications

Nechibvute A, Albert Chawanda and Pearson Luhanga, Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting Devices: An Alternative Energy Source for Wireless Sensors, Smart Materials Research, Volume 2012, Article ID 853481 , 13 pages

, 13 pages Nechibvute A, Albert Chawanda and Pearson Luhanga; Finite Element Modeling of a Piezoelectric Composite Beam and Comparative Performance Study of Piezoelectric Materials for Voltage Generation, ISRN Materials Science Volume 2012, Article ID 921361 , 11 pages

, 11 pages Nechibvute A, Albert Chawanda and Pearson Luhanga; Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting Using Synchronized Switching Techniques, International Journal of Engineering and Technology Volume 2 No. 6 , June, 2012

, June, 2012 Nechibvute A, Albert Chawanda and Pearson Luhanga; Enhancing power generated by piezoelectric bimorph device through optimization of device geometry: Frontiers in Energy ; Springer verlag (Accepted for publication ,02 May 2013)

; Springer verlag (Accepted for publication ,02 May 2013) Nechibvute A, Prof. Albert Chawanda and Prof. Pearson Luhanga. Design and Characterisation of a Piezoelectric Bimorph Energy Harvesting Device International Journal of Engineering and Technology (Accepted for publication, 06 May 2013 [2]

(Accepted for publication, 06 May 2013 Chawanda, Albert; Nyamhere, Cloud; Nel, Jacqueline; Francois, Auret; Mmatsae, Diale, Electrical characterisation of Ruthenium Schottky contacts on n- Ge (1 0 0), 2011[3]