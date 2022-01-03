Difference between revisions of "Albert Chigiya"
Albert Takudzwa Chigiya (aka Prince Albert) is a Zimbabwean Actor, Entrepreneur and the founder and director of The Glam Awards.
Albert Chigiya
Prince Albert arriving at the funeral of The Former President Robert Mugabe
Prince Albert with the Representative of The Swedish Embassy
Prince Albert with The Hon Minister of Health Dr O Moyo as they discussed possible ways in which young people, can access affordable health care
Prince Albert meeting The Hon Minister of Energy And Power Development Hon F Chasi
==References==
|Albert Chigiya
|Born
|Albert Takudzwa Chigiya
January 2, 1995
Harare
|Residence
|Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Other names
|Takudzwa Chigiya
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Midlands State University
|Alma mater
|Manunure High School
|Occupation
|Acting Executive Director of The Glam Awards Zimbabwe and ZimboTube
|Years active
|2014 - current
|Employer
|Glam Awards Africa
|Organization
|Glam Network
|Known for
|Glam Awards Zimbabwe
|Notable work
|The Midlands State University Glamour Awards
|Salary
|Undisclosed
|Height
|1.6 m (5 ft 3 in)
|Spouse(s)
|NA
|Website
|msuglamawards
Albert Takudzwa Chigiya (aka Prince Albert) is a Zimbabwean Actor, Entrepreneur and the founder and director of The Glam Awards.
Career
He is known for founding The Glam Awards as well as portraying the character Tendai in Zimbabwean hit series Wadiwa Wepa Moyo. He became active in 2014 after he successfully launched The Glam Awards at the Midlands State University and then implemented the program to reach beyond MSU. The awards are dedicated to the recognition of all young talent in Africa from sports, entertainment, film making, Entrepreneurship and other fields.
Albert Chigiya is also the director of the Decibel Trust.[1]
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ Clayton Shereni, Decibel Retraces Roots, Hosts Football Tourney, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: January 3, 2021