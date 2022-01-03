Pindula

==Career==
 +
 
 +
He is known for founding The Glam Awards as well as portraying the character ''Tendai'' in Zimbabwean hit series [[Wadiwa Wepa Moyo]]. He became active in 2014 after he successfully launched The Glam Awards at the [[Midlands State University]] and then implemented the program to reach beyond MSU. The awards are dedicated to the recognition of all young talent in Africa from sports, entertainment, film making, Entrepreneurship and other fields.
 +
 
 +
Albert Chigiya is also the director of the Decibel Trust.<ref name="NZ">Clayton Shereni, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/decibel-retraces-roots-hosts-football-tourney/ Decibel Retraces Roots, Hosts Football Tourney], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: January 3, 2021</ref>
 +
 
 +
Picture Gallery
 +
Albert Chigiya
 +
Prince Albert arriving at the funeral of The Former President Robert Mugabe
 +
Prince Albert with the Representative of The Swedish Embassy
 +
Prince Albert with The Hon Minister of Health Dr O Moyo as they discussed possible ways in which young people, can access affordable health care
 +
Prince Albert meeting The Hon Minister of Energy And Power Development Hon F Chasi
 +
Albert Chigiya
Albert Chigiya
BornAlbert Takudzwa Chigiya
(1995-01-02) January 2, 1995 (age 27)
Harare
ResidenceHarare
NationalityZimbabwean
Other namesTakudzwa Chigiya
CitizenshipZimbabwean
EducationMidlands State University
Alma materManunure High School
OccupationActing Executive Director of The Glam Awards Zimbabwe and ZimboTube
Years active2014 - current
EmployerGlam Awards Africa
OrganizationGlam Network
Known forGlam Awards Zimbabwe
Notable workThe Midlands State University Glamour Awards
SalaryUndisclosed
Height1.6 m (5 ft 3 in)
Spouse(s)NA
Websitemsuglamawards.wixsite.com/theglamawards

Albert Takudzwa Chigiya (aka Prince Albert) is a Zimbabwean Actor, Entrepreneur and the founder and director of The Glam Awards.

Career

He is known for founding The Glam Awards as well as portraying the character Tendai in Zimbabwean hit series Wadiwa Wepa Moyo. He became active in 2014 after he successfully launched The Glam Awards at the Midlands State University and then implemented the program to reach beyond MSU. The awards are dedicated to the recognition of all young talent in Africa from sports, entertainment, film making, Entrepreneurship and other fields.

Albert Chigiya is also the director of the Decibel Trust.[1]

  • Albert Chigiya

  • Prince Albert arriving at the funeral of The Former President Robert Mugabe

  • Prince Albert with the Representative of The Swedish Embassy

  • Prince Albert with The Hon Minister of Health Dr O Moyo as they discussed possible ways in which young people, can access affordable health care

  • Prince Albert meeting The Hon Minister of Energy And Power Development Hon F Chasi

References

  1. Clayton Shereni, Decibel Retraces Roots, Hosts Football Tourney, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: January 3, 2021


