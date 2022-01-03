Difference between revisions of "Albert Chigiya"
|Albert Chigiya
|Born
|Albert Takudzwa Chigiya
January 2, 1995
Harare
|Residence
|Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Other names
|Takudzwa Chigiya
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Midlands State University
|Alma mater
|Manunure High School
|Occupation
|Acting Executive Director of The Glam Awards Zimbabwe and ZimboTube
|Years active
|2014 - current
|Employer
|Glam Awards Africa
|Organization
|Glam Network
|Known for
|Glam Awards Zimbabwe
|Notable work
|The Midlands State University Glamour Awards
|Salary
|Undisclosed
|Height
|1.6 m (5 ft 3 in)
|Spouse(s)
|NA
|Website
|msuglamawards
Albert Takudzwa Chigiya (aka Prince Albert) is a Zimbabwean Actor, Entrepreneur and the founder and director of The Glam Awards.
Career
Acting
He is known for founding The Glam Awards as well as portraying the character Tendai in Zimbabwean hit series Wadiwa Wepa Moyo. Albert Chigiya was made a guest appearance on the dram series Why Ladies Cheat.[1]
The Glam Awards
He became active in 2014 after he successfully launched The Glam Awards at the Midlands State University and then implemented the program to reach beyond MSU. The awards are dedicated to the recognition of all young talent in Africa from sports, entertainment, film making, Entrepreneurship and other fields.
Albert Chigiya is also the director of the Decibel Trust.[2]
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ Mthabisi Tshuma, Why Ladies Cheat premieres, The Chronicle, Published: July 2, 2020, Retrieved: January 3, 2021
- ↑ Clayton Shereni, Decibel Retraces Roots, Hosts Football Tourney, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: January 3, 2021