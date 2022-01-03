Albert Chigiya is also the director of the Decibel Trust.<ref name="NZ">Clayton Shereni, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/decibel-retraces-roots-hosts-football-tourney/ Decibel Retraces Roots, Hosts Football Tourney], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: January 3, 2021</ref>

He became active in 2014 after he successfully launched The Glam Awards at the [[Midlands State University]] and then implemented the program to reach beyond MSU. The awards are dedicated to the recognition of all young talent in Africa from sports, entertainment, film making, Entrepreneurship and other fields.

He is known for founding The Glam Awards as well as portraying the character ''Tendai'' in Zimbabwean hit series [[Wadiwa Wepa Moyo]]. Albert Chigiya was made a guest appearance on the dram series ''Why Ladies Cheat''.<ref name="C">Mthabisi Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/why-ladies-cheat-premieres/ Why Ladies Cheat premieres], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 2, 2020, Retrieved: January 3, 2021</ref>

Albert Takudzwa Chigiya (aka Prince Albert) is a Zimbabwean Actor, Entrepreneur and the founder and director of The Glam Awards.

Career

Acting

The Glam Awards

Picture Gallery

Albert Chigiya

Prince Albert arriving at the funeral of The Former President Robert Mugabe

Prince Albert with the Representative of The Swedish Embassy

Prince Albert with The Hon Minister of Health Dr O Moyo as they discussed possible ways in which young people, can access affordable health care

Prince Albert meeting The Hon Minister of Energy And Power Development Hon F Chasi

