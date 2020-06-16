Difference between revisions of "Albert Chigiya"

'''Albert Takudzwa Chigiya''' (aka Prince Albert) is a Zimbabwean Actor, Entrepreneur and the founder and director of The Glam Awards. He is best know for Founding the biggest Youth based Award show in Africa, The Glam Awards as well as portraying the Villain in Zimbabwean hit series Wadiwa Wepamoyo. He became active in 2014 after he successfully launched The Glam Awards at the Midlands State University and then implemented the program to reach beyond MSU. The show is dedicated to the recognition of all young talent in Africa from sports, entertainment, film making, Entrepreneurship and other fields. He is considered one of the most influential young people in Zimbabwe owing to his grip and advocacy over aspects that concern young people.
[[File:Albert Chigiya Picture.jpg|thumb|Albert Chigiya]] [[File:Prince Albert-Mugabe's funeral.jpg|thumb|Prince Albert arriving at the funeral of The Former President Robert Mugabe]] [[File:Prince Albert-Swedish Embassy.jpg|thumb|Prince Albert with the Representative of The Swedish Embassy]][[File:Prince Albert- Dr O Moyo.jpg|thumb|Prince Albert with The Hon Minister of Health Dr O Moyo as they discussed possible ways in which young people, can access affordable health care]] [[File:Prince Albert-Hon F Chasi.jpg|thumb|Prince Albert meeting The Hon Minister of Energy And Power Development Hon F Chasi]]
  
 
==References==

Albert Chigiya
Albert Chigiya
BornAlbert Takudzwa Chigiya
(1995-01-02) January 2, 1995 (age 25)
Harare
ResidenceHarare
NationalityZimbabwean
Other namesTakudzwa Chigiya
CitizenshipZimbabwean
EducationMidlands State University
Alma materManunure High School
OccupationActing Executive Director of The Glam Awards Zimbabwe and ZimboTube
Years active2014 - current
EmployerGlam Awards Africa
OrganizationGlam Network
Known forGlam Awards Zimbabwe
Notable workThe Midlands State University Glamour Awards
SalaryUndisclosed
Height1.6 m (5 ft 3 in)
Spouse(s)NA
Websitemsuglamawards.wixsite.com/theglamawards

Albert Takudzwa Chigiya (aka Prince Albert) is a Zimbabwean Actor, Entrepreneur and the founder and director of The Glam Awards. He is best know for Founding the biggest Youth based Award show in Africa, The Glam Awards as well as portraying the Villain in Zimbabwean hit series Wadiwa Wepamoyo. He became active in 2014 after he successfully launched The Glam Awards at the Midlands State University and then implemented the program to reach beyond MSU. The show is dedicated to the recognition of all young talent in Africa from sports, entertainment, film making, Entrepreneurship and other fields. He is considered one of the most influential young people in Zimbabwe owing to his grip and advocacy over aspects that concern young people.

Albert Chigiya
Prince Albert arriving at the funeral of The Former President Robert Mugabe
Prince Albert with the Representative of The Swedish Embassy
Prince Albert with The Hon Minister of Health Dr O Moyo as they discussed possible ways in which young people, can access affordable health care
Prince Albert meeting The Hon Minister of Energy And Power Development Hon F Chasi

References

