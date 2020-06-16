Difference between revisions of "Albert Chigiya"
Albert Chigiya arriving at the funeral of The Former President Robert Mugabe
Prince Albert with the Representative of The Swedish Embassy
Prince Albert with The Hon Minister of Health Dr O Moyo
Prince Albert meeting The Hon Minister of Energy And Power Development Hon F Chasi
|Albert Chigiya
|Born
|Albert Takudzwa Chigiya
January 2, 1995
Harare
|Residence
|Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Other names
|Takudzwa Chigiya
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Midlands State University
|Alma mater
|Manunure High School
|Occupation
|Acting Executive Director of The Glam Awards Zimbabwe and ZimboTube
|Years active
|2014 - current
|Employer
|Glam Awards Africa
|Organization
|Glam Network
|Known for
|Glam Awards Zimbabwe
|Notable work
|The Midlands State University Glamour Awards
|Salary
|Undisclosed
|Height
|1.6 m (5 ft 3 in)
|Spouse(s)
|NA
|Website
|msuglamawards
Albert Takudzwa Chigiya (aka Prince Albert) is a Zimbabwean Actor, Entrepreneur and the founder and director of The Glam Awards. He is best know for Founding the biggest Youth based Award show in Africa, The Glam Awards as well as portraying the Villain in Zimbabwean hit series Wadiwa Wepamoyo. He became active in 2014 after he successfully launched The Glam Awards at the Midlands State University and then implemented the program to reach beyond MSU. The show is dedicated to the recognition of all young talent in Africa from sports, entertainment, film making, Entrepreneurship and other fields. He is considered one of the most influential young people in Zimbabwe owing to his grip and advocacy over aspects that concern young people.