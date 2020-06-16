Difference between revisions of "Albert Chigiya"

−

'''Albert Takudzwa Chigiya''' (aka Prince Albert) is a Zimbabwean voice-over artist , entrepreneur and the founder and director of The Glam Awards. He became active in 2014 after he successfully launched the MsuGlamAwards at the [[ Midlands State University ]] and then implemented the program to reach beyond MSU. The show is dedicated to the recognition of all young talent in Africa from sports, music, fashion , film making comedy and others . He is considered one of the most influential young people in Zimbabwe due to his political influence .

+