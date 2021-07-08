|description= Albert Ranganai Chimbindi is Zimbabwe's ambassador to the United Nations. Chimbindi was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York, USA by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in terms of section 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013.

[[File:Albert Chimbindi.jpg|thumb|Albert Ranganai Chimbindi]] '''Albert Ranganai Chimbindi''' is [[Zimbabwe]]'s ambassador to the United Nations. Chimbindi was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York, USA by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in terms of section 110(2)(i) and 204 of the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe]] Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013.

Career

In a general notice dated 21 May 2021, Government announced Mnangagwa's appointment of Albert Chimbindi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York, USA in terms of section 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013.[1]

Before his appointment as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United Nations, Albert Chimbindi served as Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU.[2] During his tenure as Permanent Representative to the AU, Chimbindi also served as Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) chairperson.[3]

Albert Ranganai Chimbindi presented his letter of credence to the former Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Tuesday 25 November 2014. [4]