Before his appointment as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United Nations, Albert Chimbindi served as Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU.<ref name="AU">[https://au.int/en/pressreleases/20200309/farewell-ceremony-he-mr-albert-r-chimbindi-ambassador-republic-zimbabwe Farewell ceremony of H.E. Mr. Albert R. Chimbindi, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU], ''Africa Union'', Published: March 9, 2020, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref> During his tenure as Permanent Representative to the AU, Chimbindi also served as Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) chairperson.<ref name="rw">[https://reliefweb.int/report/world/african-union-and-helpage-urge-member-states-promote-rights-older-people-africa The African Union and HelpAge urge member states to promote the rights of older people in Africa], ''reliefweb'', Published: September 14, 2015, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>

In a general notice dated 21 May 2021, Government announced Mnangagwa's appointment of Albert Chimbindi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York, USA in terms of section 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013.<ref>[https://www.veritaszim.net/node/4992 GN 2021-1029 Appointment of Ambassador to the United Nations, New York, USA], ''Veritas'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>

[[File:Albert Chimbindi.jpg|thumb|Albert Ranganai Chimbindi]] '''Albert Ranganai Chimbindi''' is [[Zimbabwe]]'s ambassador to the United Nations. Chimbindi was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York, USA by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in terms of section 110(2)(i) and 204 of the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe]] Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013.

Albert Ranganai Chimbindi

Career

Albert Ranganai Chimbindi presented his letter of credence to the former Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Tuesday 25 November 2014. [4]