In July 2018, Albert Kaviku was elected to Ward 13 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1228 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Mbire RDC with 1228 votes, beating Yoweri Yotamu of MDC Alliance with 114 votes and Charles Mukachana of ZDU with 62 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]