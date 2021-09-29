Difference between revisions of "Albert Kaviku"
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Albert Kaviku''' was elected to Ward 13 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1228 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, pla...")
In July 2018, Albert Kaviku was elected to Ward 13 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1228 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 13 Mbire RDC with 1228 votes, beating Yoweri Yotamu of MDC Alliance with 114 votes and Charles Mukachana of ZDU with 62 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020