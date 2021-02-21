Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Albert Makochekanwa"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Professor '''Albert Makochekanwa''' is a senior lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe. He has a PhD in Economics from the University of Pretoria and did his undergraduate...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 11:55, 21 February 2021

Professor Albert Makochekanwa is a senior lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe. He has a PhD in Economics from the University of Pretoria and did his undergraduate studies at the University of Zimbabwe.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Albert_Makochekanwa&oldid=99923"