Difference between revisions of "Albert Mashiri"

In July 2018, Albert Mashiri was elected to Ward 18 Mwenezi RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 929 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Mwenezi RDC with 929 votes, beating Canaan Moyo of Zanu-PF with 865 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

