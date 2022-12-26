Albert Matapo served a three-year jail term over an attempted jailbreak following his detention for allegedly plotting to topple Robert Mugabe. He was released in March 2014.<ref name="ND">Nkosana Dhlamini, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/03/gunda-assassinated-state-security-agents-matapo/ Gunda assassinated by State security agents: Matapo], ''NewsDay'', Published: March 3, 2014, retrieved: May 18, 2022</ref>

Albert Matapo is a Zimbabwean former soldier. He was one of seven people arrested and accused of plotting a coup (Zimbabwe 2007 Coup Plot) to hand over power to Emmerson Mnangagwa. Matapo was a Zanu-PF activist but later turned MDC-T.

Career

He retired army in 1991. Matapo was a Captain when he left the army.[1]

Arrest For Plotting Coup

Matapo and six others, Emmanuel Marara, Oncemore Mudzurahona, Partson Mupfure, Nyasha Zivuku, Rangarirai Mazivofa and Shingirai Webster Mutemachani, were abducted on 29 May 2007 at 108 Nelson Mandela Avenue, Harare, by people in plainclothes who identified themselves as Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and army intelligence officers.

Albert Matapo said they were abducted because they were in the process of forming a new political party called the United Crusade for Achieving Democracy (UCAD). He said they were taken to an unknown location where they were tortured.

Matapo said that when they informed the officers that they were forming a political party they denied it and accused them of plotting a coup d’etat against Robert Mugabe so that they could hand over power to Mnangagwa.

They were then taken to Harare Central Police Station where they were handed over to CID Law and Order on 2 June 2007.

The treason trial did not commence due to lack of evidence and the seven men were released on 1 March 2014.[1]

Albert Matapo served a three-year jail term over an attempted jailbreak following his detention for allegedly plotting to topple Robert Mugabe. He was released in March 2014. [2]