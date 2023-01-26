Albert Attended [[ St. George's College ]] and continued his tertiary education in South Africa at University of KwaZulu-Natal.

''' Albert ''' is the Nephew of Robert Gabriel Mugabe. He is the son of Albert Mugabe Snr. a young brother to [[ Robert Mugabe ]] who died in the '''1980'''s . Albert was adopted by [[ Robert Mugabe ]] and grew up like his own son. Albert is the Former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board chairman.

Background

Albert is the Nephew of Robert Gabriel Mugabe. He is the son of Albert Mugabe Snr. a young brother to Robert Mugabe who died in the 1980s. Albert was adopted by Robert Mugabe and grew up like his own son. Albert is the Former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board chairman.

Education

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Albert Mugabe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Albert Mugabe is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is listed as receiving US$64,792.00. [1]









