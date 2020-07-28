Difference between revisions of "Albert Mugabe"

Albert Attended St. George’s College and continued his tertiary education in South Africa at University of KwaZulu-Natal.
 
Albert Attended St. George’s College and continued his tertiary education in South Africa at University of KwaZulu-Natal.
  
==Farm Mechanisation Scheme==
In '''July 2020''', '''Albert Mugabe''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].
  
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million, <br/>
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million <br/>
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million. <br/>
* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
* Masvingo US$26,4 million,
* Manicaland US$18 million
* Midlands US$14 million.
'''Albert Mugabe''' is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is listed as receiving US$64,792.00.
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of  US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme  BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
  
  
Albert Karigamombe Mugabe
Albert Mugabe
EducationSt. George's College,
Alma materUniversity of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
Occupation
Business Executive
Known forBeing Robert Mugabe's nephew (adopted son)
Notable workFormer Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board chairman.
Home townZvimba
Parent(s)Albert Mugabe Snr. (late), Robert Mugabe (guardian)
Relatives Bona Mugabe Chikore, Robert Mugabe Jr, Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe,


Background

Albert is the Nephew of Robert Gabriel Mugabe. He is the son of Albert Mugabe Snr. a young brother to Robert Mugabe who died in the 1980s. Albert was adopted by Robert Mugabe and grew up like his own son. Albert is the Former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board chairman.

Education

Albert Attended St. George’s College and continued his tertiary education in South Africa at University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Albert Mugabe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Albert Mugabe is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is listed as receiving US$64,792.00. [1]



References

  1. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
