Latest revision as of 11:03, 28 July 2020
|Albert Karigamombe Mugabe
|Education
|St. George's College,
|Alma mater
|University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
|Occupation
Business Executive
|Known for
|Being Robert Mugabe's nephew (adopted son)
|Notable work
|Former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board chairman.
|Home town
|Zvimba
|Parent(s)
|Albert Mugabe Snr. (late), Robert Mugabe (guardian)
|Relatives
|Bona Mugabe Chikore, Robert Mugabe Jr, Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe,
Background
Albert is the Nephew of Robert Gabriel Mugabe. He is the son of Albert Mugabe Snr. a young brother to Robert Mugabe who died in the 1980s. Albert was adopted by Robert Mugabe and grew up like his own son. Albert is the Former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board chairman.
Education
Albert Attended St. George’s College and continued his tertiary education in South Africa at University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Albert Mugabe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Albert Mugabe is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is listed as receiving US$64,792.00. [1]
References
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020