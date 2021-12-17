In July 2018, Albert Mushove was elected to Ward 30 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 950 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Chikomba RDC with 950 votes, beating Chifamba Mhepo of MDC Alliance with 238 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

