Difference between revisions of "Albert Ngulube"

Albert Ngulube is the former Deputy Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

Political Career

In the 2018 Harmonised Elections Ngulube won the Beitbridge East Parliamentary seat by 13 949, against the MDC Alliance’s 11 495. Ngulube stood as a Zanu-PF candidate.[1]

Arrest

Ngulube was arrested near Mugabe’s home, just after briefing Mugabe on the security situation in the country. He reportedly stopped when he saw army tankers going in the direction of Mugabe’s home and asked the troops where they were going. The soldiers, however, seized him as he was among a group of people targeted for capture to ensure Mugabe is isolated from his key security and political personnel.“They took his cellphone, watch and gold chain and later detained and interrogated him. He was heavily battered.[2]

References

