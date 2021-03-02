Difference between revisions of "Albert Ngulube"

−

Ngulube was arrested near Mugabe’s home, just after briefing Mugabe on the security situation in the country. He reportedly stopped when he saw army tankers going in the direction of Mugabe’s home and asked the troops where they were going. The soldiers, however, seized him as he was among a group of people targeted for capture to ensure Mugabe is isolated from his key security and political personnel.“They took his cellphone, watch and gold chain and later detained and interrogated him. He was heavily battered.<ref =" Standard"> [ https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2017/11/17/mugabes-chief-security-battered/ Mugabe's chief of security battered], ''The Zimbabwe Independent'', Published:November 17 2017, Retrieved: 20 November 2017</ref>