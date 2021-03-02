Difference between revisions of "Albert Ngulube"

|
|
{{Infobox person
| honorific_prefix = |
| name = Albert Ngulube
| honorific_suffix = |
| image = |
| image_size = |
| alt = |
| caption = |
| native_name = |
| native_name_lang = |
| birth_name = |
| birth_date = |
| birth_place = |
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered --> |
| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) --> |
| disappeared_place = |
| disappeared_status = |
| death_date = |
| death_place = |
| death_cause = |
| body_discovered = |
| resting_place = |
| resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} --> |
| monuments = |
| residence = |
| nationality = |
| other_names = |
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> |
| citizenship = |
| education = |
| alma_mater = |
| occupation = {{flat_list| |
*Deputy Director General ,Central Intelligence Organisation
}} |
| years_active = |
| era = |
| employer = Government of Zimbabwe
| organization = |
| agent = |
| known_for = |
| notable_works = |
| style = |
| home_town = |
| salary = |
| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> |
| television = |
| title = |
| term = |
| predecessor = |
| successor = |
| party = [[Zanu-PF]]
| movement = |
| opponents = |
| boards = |
| religion = <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> |
| denomination = <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> |
| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources --> |
| criminal_penalty = |
| criminal_status = |
| spouse = |
| partner = |
| children = |
| parents = |
| relatives = |
| callsign = |
| awards = |
| module = |
| module2 = |
| module3 = |
| module4 = |
| module5 = |
| module6 = |
| signature = |
| signature_alt = |
| signature_size = |
| website = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} --> |
| footnotes = |
| box_width = |
}} |
'''Albert Ngulube''' is the former Deputy Director-General of the [[Central Intelligence Organisation]]. |
==Political Career== |
In the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] Ngulube won the Beitbridge East [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Parliamentary]] seat by 13 949, against the [[MDC Alliance]]’s 11 495. Ngulube stood as a [[Zanu-PF]] candidate.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/newswirezw/status/1024435834769076224?lang=en NewsWireZW], ''Twitter'', Published: August 1, 2018, Retrieved: March 2, 2021</ref> |
==Arrest== |
Ngulube was arrested near Mugabe’s home, just after briefing Mugabe on the security situation in the country. He reportedly stopped when he saw army tankers going in the direction of Mugabe’s home and asked the troops where they were going. The soldiers, however, seized him as he was among a group of people targeted for capture to ensure Mugabe is isolated from his key security and political personnel.“They took his cellphone, watch and gold chain and later detained and interrogated him. He was heavily battered.<ref =" Standard"> [ https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2017/11/17/mugabes-chief-security-battered/ Mugabe's chief of security battered], ''The Zimbabwe Independent'', Published:November 17 2017, Retrieved: 20 November 2017</ref> |
==References== |
<references/> |
