Difference between revisions of "Albert Nyakarize"

In July 2018, Albert Nyakarize was elected to Ward 7 Mutoko RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1441 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Mutoko RDC with 1441 votes, beating Emmanuel Kurewa of MDC-Alliance with 485 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]