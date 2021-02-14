Difference between revisions of "Albert Sigele"
Albert Sigele is a Zimbabwean athlete.
Background
Age
Albert Sigele was born on 1998.[1]
Career
In February 2021 he won bronze at the 12th Fazza International Athletics competition in Dubai after he came third, in the 1 500 men’s T20, breaking the African record, in the process. He stopped the clock at 4:09.44m, coming home behind the Russian pair of Alexander Rabotnitskiy and Pavel Sarkeev, who got gold and silver, in impressive times of 3:55.87m and 4:02.33m.[2]
