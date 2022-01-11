Difference between revisions of "Albert Taderera"

Pindula

Albert Taruvinga Taderera was an early nationalist politician. he was elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 30 October 1939, in Masvingo.
Marriage: Married to Helen Chikobu, and they have five children.
School / Education

Has A Level Economics and History.

Service / Career

Invovled in politics since 1959.
1963 - Founder member of Zanu PF.
1979 - arrested and detained.

