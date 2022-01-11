Difference between revisions of "Albert Taderera"
Albert Taruvinga Taderera was an early nationalist politician. he was elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 30 October 1939, in Masvingo.
Marriage: Married to Helen Chikobu, and they have five children.
School / Education
Has A Level Economics and History.
Service / Career
Invovled in politics since 1959.
1963 - Founder member of Zanu PF.
1979 - arrested and detained.
