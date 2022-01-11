Difference between revisions of "Albert Taderera"

Albert Taruvinga Taderera was an early nationalist politician. he was elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 30 October 1939, in Masvingo.

Marriage: Married to Helen Chikobu, and they have five children.

[1]

School / Education

Has A Level Economics and History.



Service / Career

Invovled in politics since 1959.

1963 - Founder member of Zanu PF.

1979 - arrested and detained.



Events

Further Reading