Difference between revisions of "Albert Zinyemba"

In July 2018, Albert Zinyemba was elected to Ward 8 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 493 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Norton Town Council with 493 votes, beating Alice Maigurira of Zanu-PF with 395 votes, Charles Mzimba, independent with 326 votes, Talent Chapwanya of ZIPP with 60 votes and Smart Agoshito of NCA with 10 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

