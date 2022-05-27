Difference between revisions of "Aldiglade Bhamu"

Aldiglade was the third born in a family of four. She was still single at the time of her death. She had a young sister called Gloria.

Aldiglade was the third born in a family of four. She was still still single at the time of her death. She had a young sister called Gloria.

Aldiglade Bhamu was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder. She was a member of the Zimbabwe women's national team.

Background

Aldiglade was the third born in a family of four. She was still single at the time of her death. She had a young sister called Gloria.

Career

Bhamu was part of the Mighty Warriors squad that featured at the 2016 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. She also played for Mufakose Queens and Harare City Queens where she established herself as one of the top players in the Zimbabwe National Women’s Soccer League. At the time of her death, Bhamu was still an integral member of the Rosemary Mugadza-coached Harare City Queens.

The veteran player was also a part-time coach for the girls team at the BN Academy. Veteran coach, Langton Giwa, said he started working with Bhamu when she was in Form 1 at Mufakose High 3. "She once went to play for Black Rhinos Queens and then came to Harare City, and she was working with coach Rosemary Mugadza and I was with the junior team," said Giwa. Bhamu began her career as a right-back before she was later converted into a midfielder. She also featured for the national Under-20 side as well as the Mighty Warriors.[1]

Death

The Zimbabwe football fraternity plunged into mourning following the death of former Mighty Warriors star, Aldiglade Bhamu at the age of 34. Bhamu passed away at a local hospital on Thursday 26 May 2022 having been admitted in hospital after collapsing at her family home in Harare. Israel-based Mighty Warriors star Rudo Neshamba led the tributes to her former teammate:

“A dark cloud has fallen on Zimbabwe Women’s football. We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Mighty Warriors and Harare City Queens player Aldiglade Gie Bhamu. Rest in peace Mighty Warrior! We will miss you. City will never be the same without you. Your absence will surely be felt,” Neshamba wrote on social media.[2]

References